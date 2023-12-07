"This is the GREATEST off-season ever": Fans react to all 9 teams' statements denying complaints being made against Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

F1 fans had a field day on social media after all nine F1 teams came out in defence of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, denying that they made any complaints against him.

The FIA had recently claimed that they would investigate a matter of conflict of interest between the Mercedes team boss and his wife Susie Wolff, the head of F1 Academy. They had claimed that the compliance department of the governing body would look into the matter.

However, responding to the investigation by FIA, Toto Wolff, Susie and F1 put out separate statements condemning the investigation and that there had been no wrongdoing from their end.

It was reported that one team had filed a complaint against the Austrian which made the FIA investigate the matter. However, the remaining nine teams put out their statements denying any complaints against the Mercedes team principal.

Christian Horner's statement defending Mercedes boss on FIA investigation

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that they did not put out any complaints against their rival and were quite surprised by the investigation, telling Sky Sports:

"We have a big rivalry (with Mercedes) on track but we haven't raised any official complaint either about Susie or Toto or Mercedes to the FIA. In fact, Red Bull has been the team that has gotten most involved with F1 Academy since its inception, to the point that between the two Red Bull-owned teams, we'll be entering three cars in 2024. So we've been working closely with Susie, who's been doing a great job on F1 Academy."

He added:

"So I think we, like others, were quite surprised by the statement that came out last night, but it certainly wasn't instigated or required or set off by Red Bull. We've not raised any official complaint or made any requests to the FIA or FOM.

"As far as the other teams, I can't talk on behalf of others. This is an FIA thing. They've taken this action, but as I say, certainly nothing to do with Red Bull."

It will be fascinating to see if FIA reveals the name of the team that filed the complaint and also if they find anything substantial regarding any exchange of information between Wolff and his wife.