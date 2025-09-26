"This guy is a compulsive liar whatever he says believe the opposite": Fans react to Toto Wolff spilling the beans on Max Verstappen meet up

Fans reacted as Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that his meetup with Max Verstappen during the F1 summer break was not professional and more on a "personal level," hinting that there was no discussion of a future contract with the team. However, fans on social media had their doubts.

Ad

Max Verstappen has been associated with Mercedes for the past couple of months now, ever since reports of a possible contact between the two were established. Even though the Dutchman cleared up that he was not leaving Red Bull Racing anytime soon despite their steep fall in competitiveness this season, the speculations rose again after he was spotted meeting Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff during the summer break.

However, Wolff recently revealed that his meetup with Verstappen was on a "personal level" and hinted that there was no discussion of Mercedes offering him a seat.

Ad

Trending

"We didn’t discuss big sporting methods too much in the summer," Wolff said (via PlanetF1). "It was more on a, let’s say, personal level."

But fans on social media argued that this was not the truth.

i dont have a name @vvoidlap58 @RBR_Daily This guy is a compulsive liar whatever he says believe the opposite

Ad

Der Vart @dervart_ @RBR_Daily hahahahh, whoever believes this is very naive. I'm sure, I'm sure they've already agreed on things. It's normal that they haven't renewed Russell's contract yet and that he doesn't want the years Toto is offering him.

Ad

Haas mania @Fernand83177559 @RBR_Daily This is all 100% Bs btw 🤣

Ad

Many also mentioned that there was a significant possibility that Toto Wolff had offered or discussed a future contract with Mercedes.

Ron Trades @rohan_trade @RBR_Daily What he meant is that he personally invited Max to lunch to discuss joining Mercedes in 2027—Toto playing 4D chess 🧠

Ad

Aman Sharma @gulaabjaamun10 @RBR_Daily He is not going to Merc

Ad

GameCentric @gamecentric_io @RBR_Daily Cool to see Toto and Max talking on a more human level instead of just racing

Ad

Max Verstappen, however, had previously reinstated the trust he has in Red Bull Racing and his plans to stay with them next year as well.

Max Verstappen confirms staying with Red Bull in 2026

The speculations of the 4x F1 champion leaving Red Bull Racing were largely based on the team's performance this year, as they have failed to deliver a competitive car. However, Max Verstappen recently confirmed that he has been planning the actions with the team for the 2026 season, ensuring that he will stay with them under the new regulations.

Ad

"I'm discussing with the team already the plans, the things that we want to change next year so that means I'm also staying with the team for next year and if my boat is next to Toto's then the boat is next to Toto's," he said (via F1). "You can have a personal relationship with someone even if you don't have a working relationship with someone."

RBR has also begun improving in terms of performance ever since the summer break ended. Verstappen managed to clinch two consecutive victories in Monza and Baku, and is poised to be back in contention for the World Championship. However, Oscar Piastri leads the standings with a 69-point gap over Verstappen in third place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More