"This guy is a compulsive liar whatever he says believe the opposite": Fans react to Toto Wolff spilling the beans on Max Verstappen meet up

Fans reacted as Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that his meetup with Max Verstappen during the F1 summer break was not professional and more on a "personal level," hinting that there was no discussion of a future contract with the team. However, fans on social media had their doubts.
Max Verstappen has been associated with Mercedes for the past couple of months now, ever since reports of a possible contact between the two were established. Even though the Dutchman cleared up that he was not leaving Red Bull Racing anytime soon despite their steep fall in competitiveness this season, the speculations rose again after he was spotted meeting Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff during the summer break.
However, Wolff recently revealed that his meetup with Verstappen was on a "personal level" and hinted that there was no discussion of Mercedes offering him a seat.
"We didn’t discuss big sporting methods too much in the summer," Wolff said (via PlanetF1). "It was more on a, let’s say, personal level."
But fans on social media argued that this was not the truth.
Many also mentioned that there was a significant possibility that Toto Wolff had offered or discussed a future contract with Mercedes.
Max Verstappen, however, had previously reinstated the trust he has in Red Bull Racing and his plans to stay with them next year as well.
Max Verstappen confirms staying with Red Bull in 2026
The speculations of the 4x F1 champion leaving Red Bull Racing were largely based on the team's performance this year, as they have failed to deliver a competitive car. However, Max Verstappen recently confirmed that he has been planning the actions with the team for the 2026 season, ensuring that he will stay with them under the new regulations.
"I'm discussing with the team already the plans, the things that we want to change next year so that means I'm also staying with the team for next year and if my boat is next to Toto's then the boat is next to Toto's," he said (via F1). "You can have a personal relationship with someone even if you don't have a working relationship with someone."
RBR has also begun improving in terms of performance ever since the summer break ended. Verstappen managed to clinch two consecutive victories in Monza and Baku, and is poised to be back in contention for the World Championship. However, Oscar Piastri leads the standings with a 69-point gap over Verstappen in third place.