"This guy is fed up of the team playing musical chairs": Fans react to Max Verstappen doubling down on liking a post criticizing Red Bull

F1 fans agreed with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's defense of liking a post criticizing the Austrian team's driver management. The former world champions dominated the headlines in the fortnight between the Chinese GP and the Japanese GP after they made a driver swap just two races into the 2025 season.

Ad

The Milton Keynes outfit decided to demote Liam Lawson to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls in favor of Yuki Tsunoda after the former's disappointing performances in Australia and China.

The Kiwi driver had failed to get out of Q1 in any of the three qualifying sessions and was last in the Sprint Shootout and Qualifying in China. Red Bull's decision to swap its driver just two races into the season did not sit well with many, including former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde, who wrote a passionate post on his Instagram criticizing the move.

Ad

Trending

The former Caterham driver's post was liked by many, including Max Verstappen, who spoke about his action in the media in Japan and said:

"I liked the post, so that says enough, right? It wasn't a mistake. That sometimes happens when you click on something."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This guy is fed up of the team playing musical chairs, he just wants them to fix the damn car. I can definitely see him leaving for the next regs if RBR don't improve the car soon."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Good old Max, hopefully, Max finds a better team next season."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Classic Max Verstappen always have right answer to shut rumours down," wrote a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"Max making things simple," said a fan.

"Max has clearly had enough, I hope the Mercedes interest is still there and he takes the offer if it's made," claimed another.

"I believe the kids these days would say that Max stood on business," pointed out another.

Ad

Max Verstappen previews the Japanese GP this weekend

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was apprehensive of his chances of winning the Japanese GP for the fourth consecutive year this weekend.

As per GPBlog, the four-time F1 world champion compared the RB21's performance against his rivals and said:

“Yeah, every track is a bit different, but at the moment they're quite, I think, comfortably ahead. Never say never. I mean, we come to every race, we can try to get the best out of the car, try to optimise our performances. At the moment, I don't think even if we optimise our performance that is enough, but we keep working.”

McLaren had been strong at the Suzuka International Circuit in the last two editions, as evidenced by their double podium finish in 2023 and Lando Norris having a strong outing with a P5 finish last year in less competitive machinery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback