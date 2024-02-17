"This would be hilarious": Fans in splits as Red Bull set to introduce a no-sidepod concept this season

F1 fans were left reeling after it was reported that the Red Bull F1 team might introduce their own "no-sidepod" concept during the 2024 season.

The RB20 left everyone stunned when it was launched on February 15 as it saw the team move away from their dominant downwash concept and move towards the Mercedes W14-inspired concept for the 2024 season. The concept had everyone talking as most of the teams were copying RB19's concept to close the gap to the reigning world champions.

As reported by Autosport, Red Bull's new concept will be used in the heat of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to combat cooling issues but they might introduce the no sidepod concept in Japan in early April. The cooler conditions in Suzuka are reported to be the reason behind the change.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the reports, with one fan on X claiming that it would be hilarious if Red Bull could make the concept work whilst Mercedes failed to do the same in 2022 and 2023.

"No freaking 💩. This would be hilarious," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan compared Red Bull's CTO to the Avengers villain Thanos.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Red Bull team boss commends the team for their 'wonderful' work on the RB20

Christian Horner has praised his team for not being conservative and pushing the boundaries in the development of the RB20.

As quoted by the Autosport, the Briton said:

“Logically, there's going to be convergence with stable regulations. We can see other cars have been an influenced by the RB19. So, I think the team has done a wonderful job on RB20. They haven't sat on their laurels, and you can see that they've pushed the boundaries with the car…You’re constantly looking to evolve.

"If you look at the attention to detail on the car, there's some really exquisite detail. There's been no complacency, they've continued to evolve and continue to push the boundaries. There's a great innovation on the car as well that no doubt will be scrutinized over the coming couple of weeks, but I think creativity has been strong in the team… It’s not a conservative evolution.”

The other teams on the grid would hope that the RB20 won't be as dominant as its predecessor this year but the new design has really got the paddock buzzing ahead of the 2024 season.