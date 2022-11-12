"This is what I like about F1" - Pierre Gasly compliments Kevin Magnussen on latter's maiden F1 pole position

Pierre Gasly congratulated Kevin Magnussen on the latter's first-ever pole position in the sport, secured during the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP qualifying. The Frenchman exclaimed that this was what he liked about F1.

Magnussen secured a shock pole position on Friday when a red flag caused by George Russell left the track in a worse condition for any driver to improve their times.

Speaking to the media afterward, Pierre Gasly was happy for Kevin Magnussen and said that this pole position showed that anything is possible in F1. He said:

"This is what I like about F1. Unbelievable, but for us, it’s terrible because we are fighting Haas in the championship. Go and check on Franz. For sure when you see Kev and a Haas on pole position, you think ‘wow’, this could have been anyone’s but I must say congrats to him. In these conditions, you need to do the lap and he did at the right moment."

Magnussen was ecstatic after securing his first pole position and said:

"I still can't really believe it. What a phenomenal job the team did to put me out on the pit lane as the first car to give me the best piece of track. It was starting to rain so that was the crucial part. In this sport, at least I do go up and down (with emotions). It's a lot of fun on days like this, that's for sure."

The Dane added:

"I didn't know what to expect back then. I came in as this arrogant little kid thinking I was the king of the world. I had a lot of lessons after that, showing how difficult it actually is in this sport. I'm in pole position so I'm just going to enjoy."

Pierre Gasly reflects on his 2022 F1 Brazilian GP qualifying session

Pierre Gasly himself did not have the best qualifying sessions as he was eliminated in Q2. Regardless, he felt that there were positives to be taken from the result.

Reflecting on his qualifying session, the AlphaTauri driver said:

"We took the risk in Q1, as the first to fit the Slicks, and it really paid off. We knew it would be really tight as the track dried in Q2, and we missed out on Q3 by just four-tenths today but overall, I think it's been a positive Quali and I have to be happy with the laps I have done. The pace was obviously there, so it's a bit of a missed opportunity that we weren't able to get through to Q3, especially when you see who's on pole. I think we're in a strong position to make up some places tomorrow in the Sprint and move forward for the race on Sunday."

Pierre Gasly will start the sprint outside of the top 10 and will be hoping to make up a few positions for a better prospect in the race.

