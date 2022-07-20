Lewis Hamilton recently received a special mention from Brazilian author Jim Anotsu at the 2022 CCXP Awards. Jim Anotsu won the "Best Fiction Book" award for "The Monstrous Delivery Service". Orphaned twice by his biological and adoptive parents, Jim thrilled the CCXP Awards audience with a speech about the importance of dreaming. Citing driver Lewis Hamilton as an idol and inspiration, Anotsu used the event's stage to motivate. He talked about his trajectory of overcoming, helping more young people who seek to make even their most distant ambitions real.

What was heartening to watch was the Brazilian Author mentioning Hamilton in his parting note and saying, "As my idol Lewis Hamilton says, this is for the ones who believe the impossible."

"At #CCXPAwards , Jim Anotsu, orphaned by his biological and adoptive parents, won the Best Fiction Book category for "The Monstrous Delivery Service" and thanked the idol Lewis Hamilton. In addition to affirmative action, Hamilton is a huge inspiration."

Rafael Lopes @voandobaixo



Além das ações afirmativas, Hamilton é uma enorme inspiração.



No #CCXPAwards , Jim Anotsu, órfão de seus pais biológicos e adotivos, venceu na categoria Melhor Livro de Ficção por "O Serviço de Entregas Monstruosas" e agradeceu ao ídolo Lewis Hamilton.Além das ações afirmativas, Hamilton é uma enorme inspiração. No #CCXPAwards, Jim Anotsu, órfão de seus pais biológicos e adotivos, venceu na categoria Melhor Livro de Ficção por "O Serviço de Entregas Monstruosas" e agradeceu ao ídolo Lewis Hamilton.Além das ações afirmativas, Hamilton é uma enorme inspiração.https://t.co/AYIbDFIchO

"@LewisHamilton: Brazilian writer Jim Anotsu, who received the award for best fiction book at the CCXP Awards yesterday, cited Lewis in his speech as his biggest idol and inspiration. Jim said:"as my idol says, this is for the ones who believes the impossible"

Vi :) ❤SCCP❤🖤TeamLH💜 @teachervivibest @LewisHamilton

Brazilian writer Jim Anotsu, who received the award for best fiction book at the CCXP Awards yesterday, cited Lewis in his speech as his biggest idol and inspiration.

Jim said:"as my idol says, this is for the ones who believes the impossible"

@LewisHamilton Brazilian writer Jim Anotsu, who received the award for best fiction book at the CCXP Awards yesterday, cited Lewis in his speech as his biggest idol and inspiration.Jim said:"as my idol says, thisis for the ones who believes the impossible" @LewisHamilton Brazilian writer Jim Anotsu, who received the award for best fiction book at the CCXP Awards yesterday, cited Lewis in his speech as his biggest idol and inspiration.Jim said:"as my idol says, this 🏆is for the ones who believes the impossible"@LewisHamilton https://t.co/OapjOfQOwA

Lewis Hamilton believes a win is possible this season

In what is a further testimony of the Mercedes driver having such a sense of belief in himself and his team's ability, he believes he can win a race this season. After admitting that earlier in the season, it did not seem possible, Hamilton conceded that the recent performance did give him confidence that the team can turn it around.

"[It's] definitely [been] hugely encouraging. Particularly [because] for a long, long time, we would make changes and not see it do what [we thought] it was going to do or improve the car. It was a good step in Barcelona, but then we had several difficult races following it."

"Then we just had these last [few] races which were quite strong, and that's really encouraged us that we're moving in the right direction, that there really is potential in the car. With a little bit more digging, a little bit more hard work, hopefully we can get a bit closer to having a chance of winning a race. So I truly believe we can get a race win this year."

It's always heartening to see when sports can inspire people. This has to be one of those moments for sure.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far