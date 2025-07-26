  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Andrea Kimi Antonelli
  • "This kid shouldn't have been in Mercedes": Fans react to Kimi Antonelli seemingly crying after getting eliminated during Belgian GP sprint shootout

"This kid shouldn't have been in Mercedes": Fans react to Kimi Antonelli seemingly crying after getting eliminated during Belgian GP sprint shootout

By Devang Chauhan
Published Jul 26, 2025 09:44 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice &amp; Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty
Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes partakes in media obligations in the paddock- Source: Getty

F1 fans were left disappointed after Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was seemingly spotted crying inside his car after getting eliminated from the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix sprint shootout. The Italian driver has had a mixed rookie campaign this year, as his season has started to unravel after a bright start in the opening few races.

Ad

The 18-year-old was handpicked by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton last year and was promoted from F2 despite finishing P6 in the category.

Since the start of the European leg of the 2025 season, Antonelli has struggled to keep up with his more experienced teammate George Russell on the track. He hit a new low during the Belgian GP Sprint shootout, as he classified last in the session owing to his spin on his first.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a clip floating on social media, Kimi Antonelli could be seen seemingly crying after finishing in P20 and constantly apologizing to his race engineer.

Ad

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the clip on X, with one fan claiming:

"I'll be real, this kid shouldn't have been in Merc this year, it's honestly wayy too much pressure due to how much Toto hyped him."
"The anxiety of another error that could cost him his seat."
Ad
"I think the push to put kids who aren’t done with puberty into F1 cars is a bad thing," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"It would get even worse against Verstappen. Problem is that Toto thinks Kimi is the next Verstappen," wrote a fan.
"Wolf was banking on him being the next max. Kimi should have had another year in f2 really as last year he was getting up to speed. If he’s crying over this the sport isn’t for him," said another.
Ad
"They made netflix documentarys on this kid hyping him up to be the next senna," pointed out another.

Kimi Antonelli finished P7 and P1 in the past two Sprint Shootouts in China and Miami, respectively.

Kimi Antonelli gives his take on his mistake in the Sprint Shootout

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli admitted that he got a bit too greedy during his sprint shootout, which led to him making a mistake and finishing the session last among all the drivers.

Ad

As per F1, the young Italian analyzed his performance and said:

"It was a shame to have our Sprint Qualifying session go the way it did. The car was good in FP1 and in the first half of my first lap in SQ1, it was feeling even better.
"Unfortunately, I got a little bit greedy on the throttle at turn 14 and had a spin through the gravel. I picked up damage from that and, despite trying my best on my second lap, the performance wasn’t there in the car to do anymore than we saw."

Kimi Antonelli will have 14 laps in the sprint race to make positions and potentially gather some important data for qualifying and the main race later in the weekend.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications