“This is the last race without a podium": Fernando Alonso sends fierce warning to rivals Mercedes and Ferrari after a dismal home GP in Barcelona

Fernando Alonso has affirmed the F1 enthusiasts that his seventh-place finish in the Spanish Grand Prix is the final time Aston Martin would finish outside podium.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has been in some sensational form throughout the 2023 campaign. With five podium finishes out of seven races, the Spaniard has been the best driver on the grid not driving a Red Bull.

Fernando Alonso's confidence was especially sky-high after the Monaco Grand Prix. He finished as the runner-up in the coveted GP after giving a hard fight to eventual winner Max Verstappen.

Thus, Alonso's seventh-place finish the very next week at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona came as a surprise to the fans and viewers alike. The two-time World Champion finished behind his Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll and a considerable 64.127 seconds behind the victorious Max Verstappen once again.

Still third in the points table, Alonso was recently asked if the mishap in Spain could be repeated in the Canadian Grand Prix. He exuded confidence and delivered a stern warning to the other drivers on the grid as he stated:

"It will not happen again. This is the last race without the podium."

Fernando Alonso warns competitors ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Speaking to the media after the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso seemed pumped as he warned the rival teams and drivers.

After a disappointing seventh-place finish in Barcelona, rather than dwelling on the setback, Fernando Alonso chose to focus on the future and the opportunities that lay ahead.

With his spirits seemingly undeterred, Alonso confidently proclaimed that the drive in Spain was merely a solitary event. He expressed his belief that his team would "crush" the competition in Canada.

“I think it’s just one race – and then in Canada, we crush them.”

The Spaniard's optimism stems from the team's plans to introduce a series of updates to their car. Alonso revealed that Aston Martin have been working diligently to enhance their performance, promising to unveil these improvements at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Alonso confidently asserted that even without significant changes, had they managed a standard qualifying session in Spain, they would have started alongside Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. That would have given them a stronger position to contend for victory.

Alonso's bold proclamation may be met with skepticism from some. However, his recent statements have truly leveled up the spice, pumping up the level of excitement for the Canadian Grand Prix.

