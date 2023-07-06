"This livery is so beautiful": Brad Pitt's APXGP gets fans' nod of approval as the movie is set to feature prominently during the 2023 F1 British GP

F1 fans gave their seal of approval to the livery of the APXGP which will feature in the F1-based Hollywood movie starring Brad Pitt.

The movie has been in production for some time now and has been in the news since its announcement. Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is also associated with the project. In their bid to keep the movie authentic, some parts of the movie will be shot in Silverstone this weekend alongside the British GP.

F1 took to social media to share the images of the livery for the car which will run on the track for the movie.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the livery, with one fan claiming that it was very beautiful, saying:

"This livery is so beautiful"

Here are some more reactions:

Alex Warne @alex_warne @F1 I must admit that’s a stunning looking livery on the car It must be said. @F1 I must admit that’s a stunning looking livery on the car It must be said.

F1 world champion shares his excitement for the Hollywood project

Lewis Hamilton stated that he was very excited about the project and could not wait to see the shooting at his home race in Silverstone.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Mercedes driver said:

"It's massively exciting to see it all coming together and to know that we're finally starting to film this weekend. There are nerves, naturally, because it's something we've been working on for so long, and we want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about. That's our goal and I hope we can do you proud."

He also spoke about the impact the movie might have on F1, adding:

"I've been incredibly grateful to them [Formula 1]. I don't know if this would have been possible 10-plus years ago when the old management was in place. They wouldn't have perhaps seen this as an important step in terms of the sport's growth."

"We've already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show, and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that. There are so many people around the world that are so excited about this sport and want to learn more, and the fact that we'll have all the original characters that are actually on the grid, and Brad, is pretty cool."

It will be fascinating to see how the makers will shoot the scenes on a race weekend and how they would present it to the fans when it releases on Apple TV later.

Poll : 0 votes