“This is where the magic happens” - Lewis Hamilton’s closest ally sent him extra motivation for the F1 race in Baku

Lewis Hamilton's former trainer Angela Cullen posted a heartfelt message showing her support for the Mercedes driver.

Ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton announced that he was parting ways with Cullen, bringing an end to their seven-year association. Neither party explained the reasons for their split, though they have always maintained that it was an amicable one.

On Sunday, April 30, Cullen showed her support for Lewis Hamilton by posting a message of encouragement ahead of the Azerbaijan GP. She took to Instagram and wrote:

"The present moment. In the stillness, you will create magic. There is so much noise in the environments we have created around us and chose to live in, constant bombardment of information, from socials, phones, TVs, people around us, even our own minds with habits of overthinking and analyzing are contributing to this constant chatter."

She added:

"The challenge is to be in the present moment, where nothing else exists, focus and find the quiet! This is where you will find your answers. This is where the magic happens. This is where dreams come true. Let’s go team LH."

Lewis Hamilton finished the race in Baku in P6, behind Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sains, and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

"It's just been counting the days and weeks down" - Lewis Hamilton eagerly awaits upgrades from Mercedes

Hamilton has stated that he is counting down the days to when Mercedes can bring in upgrades to the W14 car. With Mercedes planning to bring the upgrades to the car in Imola in a couple of weeks' time, Hamilton told Sky Sports:

"We knew already from early on that we would have quite a few races until this upgrade. It's just been counting the days and weeks down. We don't currently quite know how good the upgrade will be, we know it will be the start of something new for us."

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion also stated that the team extracted as much performance from the car in Baku, saying:

"I think we did [get the most out of the car]. There was great prep before coming here with a couple of days in the factory, plenty of sim running and I'm very proud of the team."

Mercedes currently find themselves in third place in the drivers' championships, behind Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin.

