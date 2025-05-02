F1 fans online have had their say, as Max Verstappen announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, on Friday. Some fans on social media have claimed that Verstappen could potentially lose his competitive edge now as he has become a father, while others have claimed that the birth of his child may rejuvenate the 27-year-old.

The Dutch driver announced that, him and Kelly Piquet, have had a baby girl on Friday via Instagram, who they have named Lily. They have first announced the news of their pregnancy in December 2024.

@formularacers_ posted the image of Verstappen and Piquet after the birth of their child, via X on Friday.

"🚨 | BREAKING: Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announce the birth of their daughter, Lily."

Many fans had their say on the news, with a few claiming that, Verstappen will now, not be as quick out on the track.

"This man isn't going to be as good. He's got someone to come home to, and he won't take risks." said one fan.

"my goat please win miami to celebrate this wonderful and cute news 🥹", said another fan.

While some fans had mixed reactions to the news, many other fans shared their belief that Verstappen will now aim to win the Miami Grand Prix to commemorate the birth of his firstborn.

"as a lewis fan, we're all rooting for you to win Miami <3", said another user.

"The first born of a champion", said another fan.

Many fellow F1 drivers congratulated Verstappen on Thursday, as the paddock speculated the birth of the Dutchman's child. Lewis Hamilton congratulated Verstappen, claiming that the birth of his firstborn was a 'special thing', while Nico Hulkenberg joked that he hopes the baby is a 'good sleeper' for Verstappen's sake.

George Russell also congratulated Max Verstappen on the birth of his firstborn

Max Verstappen and George Russell at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen's rival, George Russell, also extended his congratulations to Max Verstappen on media day on Thursday, ahead of the Miami GP, while he wishing the Dutchman all the best.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Russell shared his opinions on the matter, and also mentioned that he does not buy into the theory of Verstappen potentially softening up after the birth of his child.

"We are all professionals, but this is a personal part of your life, and for anybody who has had a child, it is a pretty special moment, so all the best to them. For many people, it brings things to your life, like when I see my nieces and nephews - they are not my kids - but they bring me so much joy when I spend time with them." said Russell. [via Racing News 365]

"In the past, you've seen drivers win championships, win races who have got kids, so I don't see a change in anything on a personal level." he added.

Verstappen is all set to take to the track on the Friday, as the 2025 season's second sprint weekend commences at Miami. It remains to be seen what Red Bull's performance is like at the race, but many experts have speculated the Austrian team to struggle in potentially hot race conditions.

