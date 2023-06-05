"This man never holds back": Fans react to Red Bull boss calling out Nico Rosberg's criticism of F1 drivers

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently fired shots at former F1 driver Nico Rosberg about how he was freely criticizing drivers now that he is out of the sport.

He made the statement after the 2023 F1 Spanish GP when Rosberg asked Horner about Sergio Perez's poor performance in the race. It seemed like a humorous jibe at Rosberg but there was certainly an underlying aggression.

"Now you're not in the car; you're happy to criticize all these guys," Horner said live on Sky Sports.

After the statement was circulated on various social media platforms, quite a few F1 fans reacted to it. While many of them wrote 'W' as in a win for Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, they also spoke about how he takes a bit too many jibes at others on the paddock.

Moreover, F1 Twitterati unanimously stated that Nico Rosberg was much better than Sergio Perez when he was driving in F1. He, of course, is a world champion and was also involved in a fierce title battle with Lewis Hamilton in 2016.

Perez, on the other hand, has been unable to keep up with current world champion Max Verstappen.

"This man never holds back," one fan wrote referring to Horner.

ⵢⴰⵙⵎⵉⵏ @byunhabibi twitter.com/RBR_Daily/stat… RBR Daily @RBR_Daily 🗣️ | Horner's reply when Nico Rosberg asked him about Checo's performance



"Now you're not in the car you're happy to criticise all these guys"

Den_Vrijs @DCVDutch @RBR_Daily Weak answer as Rosberg was right to ask the question @RBR_Daily Weak answer as Rosberg was right to ask the question

Yousuf @ShawnGermany21 @RBR_Daily Nico is twice the drive perez ever will be @RBR_Daily Nico is twice the drive perez ever will be

"W response but Rosberg clears Perez I fear," another fan wrote.

Gbred @vinnySv5 @RBR_Daily W response but Rosberg clears Perez I fear @RBR_Daily W response but Rosberg clears Perez I fear

Steady @steady_f1 @RBR_Daily Cook but checo is still finished and needs to be replaced by Norris ASAP @RBR_Daily Cook but checo is still finished and needs to be replaced by Norris ASAP

Dan @deathwhistle12 @RBR_Daily Good but checo is worse than Rosberg there's no question about that @RBR_Daily Good but checo is worse than Rosberg there's no question about that

Despite Horner calling out Rosberg for criticizing Perez, it is safe to say that the Mexican did not have the best race weekend in Barcelona. He was eliminated in Q2 and was only able to finish fourth. His Red Bull teammate, Verstappen, had a grand slam weekend as he took the pole position, led every single lap, and even clocked the fastest lap of the race.

Red Bull team boss on Sergio Perez's performance in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

Right after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner took shots at Nico Rosberg for being too harsh on drivers, especially after leaving F1, he gave his analysis of Sergio Perez's race. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"I think that he [Perez] lost out in the early laps and didn't have a great start. George managed to get away with running off the track and not getting any penalty for that and I think that was the difference at the end of the day."

RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 @redbulletin Christian Horner on Checo's race:



"He lost out in the early laps, he didn't have a great start, George managed to get away [with] running off track, [then] getting on track, [and] not get any penalty from that.



And i think that was the difference at the end of the day." 🗣️ |Christian Horner on Checo's race:"He lost out in the early laps, he didn't have a great start, George managed to get away [with] running off track, [then] getting on track, [and] not get any penalty from that.And i think that was the difference at the end of the day." 🗣️ | 🇪🇸 Christian Horner on Checo's race:"He lost out in the early laps, he didn't have a great start, George managed to get away [with] running off track, [then] getting on track, [and] not get any penalty from that.And i think that was the difference at the end of the day." https://t.co/8Q9C1wlPek

Horner added:

"Checo's race was getting stronger and stronger and that last stint in particular, he was really coming back very strong, but just not enough laps to fight for the podium. I think if you look at the points now, there’s a big split between the two of them."

As of now, Sergio Perez is 53 points behind his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who is comfortably leading the drivers' championship.

