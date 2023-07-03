"This isn't motorsport": Lewis Hamilton lashes out at the track limits debacle in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton expressed his frustration with the heavily enforced track limits during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP. The seven-time world champion received a five-second penalty on track before receiving an additional 10 seconds worth of penalties, dropping him from P7 to P8.

The Mercedes W14 failed to deliver once again after showing incredible promise in the previous two races this year. The car was plagued with both oversteer and understeer, making it almost impossible for the world champion to drive within the white lines.

As a result, Hamilton was slapped on the wrist multiple times for leaving the track at turns 9 and 10. He was among seven other drivers who received penalties in a controversial post-race decision by the FIA.

Speaking about the track limits issue at the Red Bull Ring, the Mercedes driver said the track was much more enjoyable to drive before track limits became an issue.

As reported by the Italian wing of Motorsport.com, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I think they probably have to find a new solution for this track. Years ago, when there was no track limit, the track was much more enjoyable to drive. It's weird to drive and almost have to comment on the car in front, because that's what the team wants you to do. But this is not motorsport."

Lewis Hamilton has been urging Mercedes to make fundamental changes to its car for over a year

Hamilton claims the Silver Arrows have now looked into the 'fundamental changes' that he had been asking for. The Briton believes that the team has made progress in terms of developing their car concept, according to his suggestions for the future.

Austria's Red Bull Ring did not suit the Mercedes W14, which suffered from all possible driving issues. Hamilton reported a brake issue, along with massive oversteer and understeer.

Speaking to the on-site media in Austria, the Briton said:

“Ultimately, there are fundamental changes that have to change for next year. And I’ve been asking for it for over a year. So, I expect to have that in future, which I think will definitely help. But it’s not only that, it’s the rear end, and how it rotates through a corner. But we’re working on that, and the team are very, very focused on that."

With Lewis Hamilton's team set to bring major upgrades to the upcoming British GP, it will be interesting to watch the Briton take on his home track.

