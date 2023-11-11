"This is a multi-million-pound organization": Fans react to Ross Brawn's surprising revelation for F1 Las Vegas GP

F1 fans were left baffled by former Managing Director Ross Brawn's revelation about the upcoming Las Vegas GP next weekend.

The former Ferrari team boss revealed that the planning committee did not factor in the cold November night temperatures when preparing to host a race in Las Vegas.

Speaking with TalkSport, Ross Brawn said:

“The one thing we hadn’t considered initially but the tire company has dealt with is it gets very, very cold at night. So when the race is happening, which is Saturday night, it has been known to drop down to three or four degrees."

He added:

“So, it can be really quite cold and of course getting the cars to work in those temperatures can be a challenge. The tire companies have done some work to make sure the tires can cope with that. We’re definitely facing some new challenges which we’ve never had before, but I think it’ll be spectacular.”

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Brawn's comments. One fan claimed that they were baffled by how F1 overlooked such a fundamental aspect of the race weekend, saying:

"It’s insane that F1 didn’t, at any stage consider the temperature implications of running this race so late in the middle of a desert. This is a multi-million-pound organization and they just casually overlooked such a fundamental aspect of the weekend!"

Max Verstappen gives his blunt overview of the upcoming F1 Las Vegas GP

Red Bull driver and three-time world champion Max Verstappen stated that the race in Las Vegas would be more about the show and fanfare around the race than the actual racing on track.

Speaking with the media including RacingNews365, Verstappen said:

"First of all, we are there more for the show than the race itself, looking at the layout of the circuit. I'm not actually that much into that, I'm more: 'I'll go there, do my thing, and be gone'. I'll deal with that once I arrive on the track. I mean, there's still a lot to do."

He added:

"We have no experience there. We don't know the track grip, it is all new, so maybe it will give a few surprises. It depends on whom and for what. In terms of racing spectacle, maybe not, but maybe in terms of potential partners for F1, and the whole show around it - but again, I'm not into it."

It will be fascinating to see how the Las Vegas race weekend pans out and hear feedback from drivers and teams next weekend.