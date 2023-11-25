"This nonsense is so tiresome": Fans react to Helmut Marko's comments on the Lewis Hamilton vs Christian Horner saga

As the Lewis Hamilton vs Chrisitan Horner saga drags on, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has now presented his side of the story. The Austrian works closely with the driver management departments of both Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

Speaking to F1 Insider, Marko claimed that Christian Horner received a text message from one of Lewis Hamilton's close friends back in January 2023. The Red Bull advisor speculated that the text seemed authorized by Hamilton himself since the driver asked for the same machine as Max Verstappen if he joined the Austrian-British team.

"I can only say that Christian Horner told me in January about a text message he received from people around Hamilton. It seemed authorized by the driver, especially because there was talk of a condition that Hamilton set: he only wanted to drive for Red Bull if he got the same material as Max Verstappen. For me at least there was no doubt that the request from the Hamilton side was serious," said Marko.

Lewis Hamilton responds to Christian Horner's claims of him approaching Red Bull

Christian Horner claimed that Lewis Hamilton's management team approached him earlier in 2023. In response, the Mercedes driver himself refuted Horner's statement and claimed that it was the Red Bull Team Principal who messaged early this year for a meet-up.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the seven-time world champion said:

"I don't really understand what he's been talking about because no one, as far as I'm aware, from my team has spoken to him. I haven't spoken to Christian really in years. However, he did reach out to me earlier on in the year about meeting up, but that's it."

"I just congratulated them on an amazing year and said, 'hopefully soon, I'll be able to fight against you guys in the near future.' That was it. So I'm not really sure, I think he's just stirring things," he added.

As of now, nothing is confirmed about what exactly happened between Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull.