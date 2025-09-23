"This is what pisses me off": Isack Hadjar expresses harsh self-criticism after Baku failure

Isack Hadjar unloaded some harsh self-criticism after the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which turned out to be a subpar weekend for the Racing Bulls rookie. However, it was just one particular error in the 51-lap race, which he couldn't believe he had made.

Ad

Racing Bulls had a great weekend at Baku. Both drivers advanced to Q3 in qualifying and secured provisional 2-3 on the grid after their first flying laps. While Liam Lawson's final flying lap put him third on the grid, Isack Hadjar made a mistake on his lap, and his final lap time was over six-tenths slower than his teammate's.

The French-Algerian driver started eighth on the grid and on lap 1, quickly gained a position on Lando Norris to secure P7. However, on lap 5, Hadjar went wide in the left-hander Turn 16, allowing Charles Leclerc to pass him easily. Moreover, Norris also overtook the Racing Bulls driver on the main straight, demoting him to P9.

Ad

Trending

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Hadjar, who eventually finished the race in P10, was 'pissed' with himself for that costly blunder that lost him crucial track position and a better result.

Ad

"It is a shame because I felt good on the Mediums," he said via post-race (via Motorsportweek). "I overtook Lando on the first lap, and it felt good. I did a repeat of [qualifying] on the curb [in lap 5], and I lost two places straight away to Charles and to Lando, so it is frustrating, and we fell back.

Ad

But on the hard tire, we were really quick and catching the guys ahead. There is a probability we would have finished in the same position. I don’t think it [the mistake] changed the race; it is just that it could have changed the race, and I made this mistake."

The 20-year-old didn't relent on himself and further added:

Ad

"That is what pisses me off. In important moments, I can’t allow myself to make mistakes like this. I am just mad because I didn’t really take the wind into account [in qualifying]. I did a repeat in the race, and that pisses me even more."

Despite his error costing him two positions, it was a memorable weekend for the Red Bull family. All four drivers finished in the points - Max Verstappen (P1), Liam Lawson (P5), Yuki Tsunoda (P6), and Isack Hadjar (P10).

Ad

Red Bull will reportedly promote Isack Hadjar as Max Verstappen's teammate in 2026

Isack Hadjar with Max Verstappen on the podium after the F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Isack Hadjar has been the standout rookie of the 2025 F1 season. His season began with a heartbreaking DNF at the Australian Grand Prix, but he picked himself up and went from strength to strength, with his first career podium arriving at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ad

As per recent reports, the Racing Bulls driver will be promoted to Red Bull to be Max Verstappen's teammate in 2026. It is also speculated that Red Bull will promote F2 driver Arvid Lindblad to take his Racing Bulls seat. This would leave Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson to contend for the remaining Racing Bulls seat.

However, ahead of the Azerbaijan GP weekend, Isack Hadjar dismissed the rumors, emphasizing that he "didn't sign anything." He also offered a blunt response in another instance, saying:

Ad

"You think when I'm in the car that I'm thinking about all of these rumours in the paddock? I have other problems to deal with."

Hadjar remains in the Top 10 in the drivers' championship, sitting in ninth place with 39 points. He is ahead of both Liam Lawson (P13) and Yuki Tsunoda (P17).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More