"This race can’t be any more of a crapshow": Fans react to reports of oil spill from parade cars before the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

"Let's dig up some manholes to drain the oil"The 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP has encountered several hiccups throughout the race weekend. It was recently reported that before the start of the main race, the parade cars of Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, and Charles Leclerc broke down and leaked a lot of oil on the track.

Since the drivers' parade happened right before the main race, the oil leak was quite dangerous for the race start. Furthermore, it was reported that the oil leak was right in front of Max Verstappen's grid box, from where he will be starting the race.

As soon as this report surfaced on social media platforms, many F1 fans flocked to social media and reacted to it. Most of them were not happy with all the issues that were emerging at the Las Vegas GP. They discussed how the track is already slippery due to new asphalt, and now the oil leak in the start-finish straight will make it even more difficult for drivers.

Some even mentioned the drain pipe covers and joked about them. In FP1, Carlos Sainz's Ferrari was hit by a drain pipe cover, which eventually wrecked the entire schedule of both the first practice sessions.

One fan wrote:

"This race can’t be any more of a crapshow… can it?"

Max Verstappen on his feelings about the sport amidst 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen reportedly opened up about how he fell in love with F1 and that he does not care too much about the show aspect of it, even though he understands that it is important. Speaking in the drivers' press conference after the qualifying session, he said:

"I can go on for a long time. But I feel like… of course, a kind of show element is important but I like emotion and for me, when I was a little kid, it was about the emotion of the sport, what I fell in love with and not the show of the sport around it because, as a real racer, that shouldn't really matter," said Verstappen.

The three-time world champion added:

"I mean, a car, first of all, a racing car, a Formula 1 anyway, on a street circuit, I think doesn't really come alive. It's not that exciting. I think it's more about just the proper racetracks. When you go to Spa, Monza, these kind of places, they have a lot of emotion and passion."

Max Verstappen claimed that he feels the emotion and passion of the sport much more on proper F1 racetracks rather than on street tracks.