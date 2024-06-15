"This take is ignoring all the nuance": Fans disagree with F1 Pundit's reasoning for the FIA altering superlicence eligibility to aid Mercedes prodigy

F1 fans were at odds with pundit Will Buxton, who gave his take on FIA's decision to lower the age limit for the superlicense a decision that could aid Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli in entering the sport this year. The governing body recently updated its super license system and lowered the age limit, which was previously 18 years, to 17 years.

The rule was introduced after Max Verstappen, 17 years of age in late 2014, signed with Toro Rosso for the 2015 season, becoming the youngest driver in F1 history to start a race. Recently, FIA updated the rules, stating:

“At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17 years old.”

Trending

F1 pundit Will Buxton recognized the uproar amongst fans on his social media platform and explained the difference between FIA denying Indycar driver Colton Herta a super licence and agreeing for the Mercedes junior driver. He wrote:

"Know there’s a lot of upset over the Colton Herta comparison. The difference between the two cases is that Antonelli has already qualified for a super license by amassing enough points (without even racing F3 or F2) but until the reg change wasn’t old enough to use it."

"Herta has never amassed enough points to gain a super license. That’s the simple harsh reality," Buxton wrote.

Expand Tweet

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Buxton's explanation on X, with one fan pointing out that he ignored a lot of nuances, writing:

"This take is ignoring all the nuance. This is not a “simple reality.”

Expand Tweet

More fans expressed their disagreement with William Buxton's reasoning and wrote:

"No Will, the harsh reality is that the way points are accumulated lean’s heavily towards Europeans or those who move to Europe early," a fan claimed

"Indycar drivers are not given the value they deserve in F1 let’s just put it that’s way," claimed another.

"If one rule can be bent than all the rules could have been bent. Don’t try to convince yourself otherwise Will," said another fan.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes team boss gives his take on Kimi Antonelli's hype

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff stated that he and the German team have been hyping up the F2 driver for some time now but was confident that the promise he sees in Antonelli would come good.

As per "RacingNews365", Wolff said:

"We are hyping the young man for a long time now. He will be a very good and great driver one day in Formula 1, but he is 17. 14 months ago, he drove an F4 car and there are so much expectations in Italy and we [are also] a little bit guilty also about talking about him at that stage."

The Italian has been heavily touted as Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes for the 2025 season despite being a rookie.