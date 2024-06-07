“This team is definitely still an option”: Despite uncertainty about his F1 future, Valtteri Bottas not ruling out a contract extension with Audi

Valtteri Bottas believes he could still strike a contract extension deal with Audi (currently Sauber). His current contract with Sauber ends after 2024, making him a free agent.

Ever since Audi confirmed their participation in F1 in 2026 by acquiring Sauber, several reports discussed how Bottas and Zhou Guanyu could be replaced by a new set of drivers preferred by the German giants. In late April, Sauber finally announced that they signed Nico Hulkenberg for the 2025 F1 season. Though they did not mention which of the current drivers will they be removing, it could be Valtteri Bottas.

The Finnish driver has not yet signed a deal with a team for 2025 and beyond. Speaking to Pitdebrief, he talked about the number of changes Sauber is bringing before merging with Audi in 2026. He stated that though the team is willing to wait to change their driver lineup, he needs to secure his seat quickly. Hence, he did not rule out a contract extension with Sauber.

As of now, however, he clarified that he does not have any major update on where he will continue his F1 career in 2025.

“I feel like at the moment they want quite a lot of change in the team. Probably the same thing with the driver line-up. That’s how I read the situation. But they are willing to wait for a long time. But I can’t forever, so this team is definitely still an option,” Bottas said.

“I think I need to do my choice quickly. Nothing has been confirmed or signed yet from my side, so no really big news since last week. Still working with all the options that there are, and need to make a move soon. That’s basically where I’m at,” he added.

Valtteri Bottas "confident" that he will secure a seat in F1 for 2025

Though Valtteri Bottas was not certain where he would race in 2025, he was confident of securing a seat in the sport. Speaking to Pitdebrief, Bottas noted the unpredictable nature of F1, stating that he remains confident about securing a team for the 2025 season. He was also eager to see how the next few weeks unfold as the driver market started to heat up.

“I’m confident I’m going to get a seat, but obviously in this sport nothing is confirmed, so it’s never 100% sure until you’re signed. But at least how I see the situation at the moment, I’m not worrying. But yeah, it should be an interesting week or two ahead for sure,” Bottas said.

Valtteri Bottas has been struggling in the 2024 F1 season. After the first eight races in the season, he stands in 20th place in the drivers' championship with zero points. His teammate, Zhou Guanyu has not scored a single point as well.