"This is what being teammates with Esteban Ocon for 2 years does": Fans react to Pierre Gasly's new look

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly was spotted with a new hairstyle ahead of the 2025 F1 season, and fans had hilarious reactions to the post. Gasly is set to enter his third year with Alpine Racing with new teammate Jack Doohan by his side.

Gasly made his F1 debut in 2017 with Red Bull's sister team, Toro Rosso (now known as Racing Bulls). After a couple of seasons, he was promoted to the main team, though his stint was short-lived as he was demoted to Toro Rosso again in 2019.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Gasly switched to Alpine Racing to seek a fresh start to his F1 career. In his debut season with the French team, the 28-year-old finished P11 in the Drivers' championship with 62 points.

He had an underwhelming season the following year as well, finishing P10 with 42 points. However, he did secure a podium at the 2024 Brazil Grand Prix in what turned out to be a dramatic weekend.

Ahead of the 2025 F1 season, Pierre Gasly has arrived at Alpine's factory in Dieppe, France, to kick-start preseason preparations.

However, Gasly's new hairstyle caught the fans' attention as they dropped hilarious reactions in the comment section.

"This is what being teammates with Ocon for 2 years does 💔," a user said.

"Nice hair transplant," a fan also commented.

A fan was shocked to see Gasly's transformation.

"Bro what happened to his hair 😭😭," a fan said.

"BWT Alpine "Buzzcut" Formula One Team," another user said.

"Gasly looks good with his hair planted," a fan suggested.

Alpine will have a new driver lineup for the 2025 F1 season as Jack Doohan is set to replace Esteban Ocon in the second seat.

Alpine boss credits Pierre Gasly for 2024 season

Alpine finished P6 in the Constructors' championship with 65 points in total, out of which Pierre Gasly contributed with 42 points. He also scripted a unique record to become the first F1 driver with $0 losses incurred in crashes in a full season.

Meanwhile, appreciating Gasly's efforts, Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore told Le Parisien:

"Pierre did an extraordinary job. He surprised me a lot this year. This is truly our pilot. I really thank him. He has completely changed his attitude this season. He never had any accidents. If we managed to be sixth, it’s thanks to him. I am sure that Pierre will continue his great work. And that Jack Doohan will live up to it."

Pierre Gasly is approaching his ninth season in F1 and has managed to win only a single Grand Prix in 2020 at Monza.

