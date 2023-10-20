"This weekend will be the same story": Max Verstappen talks about the looming track-limit intervention at the 2023 F1 US GP

Triple world champion Max Verstappen feels the track limits will again be the topic of discussion at the upcoming US GP in Austin Texas this weekend.

The track-limit infringement was one of the highly talked about topics in the Qatar GP at the Lusail International Circuit a couple of weeks ago. Several drivers had their lap times deleted in the qualifying sessions which proved catastrophic in terms of their starting positions for the race.

It again became an issue in the main race when almost half the grid got five-second penalties for crossing the track on multiple occasions.

Max Verstappen said in the pre-race press conference:

"Some tracks, yeah, just a lot of runoff, so naturally you are a bit… you find the limits a bit easier because we never really talk about track limits, for example, in Suzuka and that's probably a bit more of an old-school track."

"So, for sure, yeah, the latest kind of track standards, they have a thing to do with it and it's a bit of a shame – because I feel like with some of these new tracks that you're more focused on a Quali lap to not go over a white line than actually finding the limit or just the pure enjoyment of pushing," the Red Bull driver continued.

"It’s more like you’re looking at: ‘Did I make it or not?’ Oh, yeah, I made it. It’s a bit odd. We need to do a better job because I think this weekend will be the same story," Verstappen concluded.

Max Verstappen previews the US GP after winning his third title

The Dutch driver stated that it is going to be a tricky weekend once again as it is another sprint weekend, which will limit the track time for the drivers and will prove to be difficult while setting up the car.

"Well, I mean, looking at the season, yes, but it's a Sprint weekend. We have to nail FP1 to make sure that the car is working well for qualifying. So yeah, a bit early to say anything at the moment," Max Verstappen explained.

With his third driver's title in the bag, Verstappen will hope that by the end of the season, he can become the third-most successful driver of all time in terms of race wins by winning the remaining races this year.

The Dutchman is also going for a hat-trick of wins at the COTA track in Austin Texas.