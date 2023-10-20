“This will not be my final F1 contract”: Sergio Perez laughs at recent speculations of retirement after a dismal season

Sergio Perez dismissed suggestions about retiring after the 2023 season or being dismissed for the 2024 season by Red Bull. Speaking ahead of the 2023 United States GP in Austin, the Mexican reminded the media, including Sportskeeda, of his current contract, which is until the end of the 2024 season.

With a drop in form in 2023 and inconsistency in performances, Sergio Perez has been far off from his triple champion teammate Max Verstappen, who maximized the potential of the RB19.

The poor form and results led to speculation and suggestions that the Mexican could be dropped from the Red Bull team prior to 2024. Some of the reports suggested that he could be dismissed and retire.

Others suggested that if he lost second place in the championship, he could be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo in 2024. There have been rumors about the Mexican’s current contract being his last one in the sport, even if he continued with Red Bull until the end of 2024.

Asked about the speculation suggesting his retirement after his dismissal from Red Bull prior to 2024, Sergio Perez said:

“Yeah. I also read. I'm just laughing at it. There is nothing I can do you know. I am fully focused on my job, you know, I was really busy with the team as well. Yeah, that really sums up my season, you know."

He added:

"That really sums up my season, a guy says something about me and then all of a sudden it comes true? No, I have a contract for next year, and no reason not to respect that contract, I'm going to give my very best to it. I've made a commitment but, more than that, it will not be my final contract in F1.”

On whether the Red Bull contract will be his final contract in his F1 career, the Red Bull driver said:

“I'm not I'm not thinking on, on on that, you know, but I am just enjoying it at the moment. I am loving the challenge of getting back out of it. And I'm 33 I think I got some good years ahead of me. So I think as an athlete, you want to maximise your career. That to me, it's important. And that's my focus.”

Responding to the speculation and rumors after the Qatar GP, Sergio Perez felt that the reports were laughable. He insisted he had a contract until the end of the 2024 season with the Red Bull Racing team and that he would continue to drive for them.

With Liam Lawson and Daniel Ricciardo as viable options for the 2025 seat, the Mexican’s poor performances have added more fuel to the speculation.

The 33-year-old felt that he has miles ahead of him and that the Red Bull contract won’t be his last contract in Formula 1. He insisted that he wishes to extend his stint beyond the 2024 season in the sport and that he will continue to focus on that.

After the Qatar GP performance, Christian Horner was quoted as saying that they would be sitting down with Sergio Perez to have a conversation.

The Red Bull Racing CEO felt that they needed the Mexican to be closer to Verstappen in terms of performance for the 2024 season if their rivals were to get close.

While Red Bull have not commented on any of the speculation, the former Force India driver’s future in their camp still remains a topic of discussion.

Sergio Perez is confident he will remain with Red Bull for the 2024 season

Sergio Perez asserted with certainty that he will be racing for Red Bull in 2024. The Mexican claimed he has been having conversations with the team about it and that he is not worried about the speculation surrounding his future.

On whether he could continue in the sport with other teams after his contract with Red Bull, he felt that he wishes to remain where he is in the future, with the caveat that it has to work out well for both parties.

Asked if he was 100 percent certain he would be at Red Bull for next season, Sergio Perez replied:

“100%.”

Asked what gave him the confidence or if he had any conversations with Marko and Horner, he said:

“I have a contract and the conversations with the with the team as well. So yeah, there's no reason for me not to fulfil that contract.”

Asked if he was not ruling out the possibility of racing for other teams apart from Red Bull, Sergio Perez said:

“I'm with Red Bull and I want to stay with Red Bull. But obviously it has to work out for what both sides.”

With no shortage of options in the Red Bull camp, speculation has been growing around Sergio Perez and his future there. Currently in second place in the championship, the Mexican is trailed by Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso by small margins.

The British champion is 30 points adrift, while the Spanish champion is 41 points behind the Red Bull driver. Given that there are five rounds left on the calendar, losing second place in the championship could change the trajectory of his career.

However, by his own admission, it seems he has kept the doors open to other opportunities on the grid beyond his contract with Red Bull Racing.