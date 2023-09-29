"Those are part of my heritage" - Lewis Hamilton on one accessory that he refuses to sign for fans

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about which accessory he always refuses to sign on for the fans. In his long and successful career, Hamilton has gotten loads of requests to sign all kinds of goodies for millions of fans across the globe. However, he has always refused to sign his helmets, which are his own and very dear to him.

In an exclusive interview with GQ, Lewis Hamilton initially revealed how some fans have urged him to hold their babies, or even sign their foreheads and cheeks. He said:

"A lot of fans throw their babies to me. 'Hey, hold my baby!' Now you’re stuck with this baby. I’ve signed someone’s forehead, cheek...!"

However, he later clarified that he would not sign his helmets since they are his pride. Up until now, he has only given away two of his signed helmets: one to his 'boss', and the other to his late friend. The seven-time world champion explained how close his helmets are to him and that they are part of his heritage. The Mercedes driver also expressed a desire to create a museum of helmets and cars that he has worn and raced with.

He said:

"The only thing I refuse to sign would be a helmet. I take a lot of pride in my helmets—that’s my jersey. I might have given two helmets away, to like my boss and a really dear friend who’s passed away now. Those are part of my heritage.

"One day I want to put them all in a museum with all my cars and stuff so people can see the journey from where I started."

Lewis Hamilton eager to race in Africa before hanging up his boots

Lewis Hamilton recently said that he wants to race in Africa sometime soon. There were several reports of F1 negotiating with the Kyalami Circuit in South Africa to host a Grand Prix sometime in the future.

Though the talks died down after a while, Hamilton would still love to race there before hanging up his boots for good. In the same exclusive interview with GQ, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I want to race in Africa. We’re on all the other continents. When you do bring a Grand Prix to a place, it brings so much attention and so much travel, great for the economy and educating people.

"When we travel, we have an opportunity to really tap into the community and leave a long-lasting legacy. It shouldn’t just be to show up, do a show, and leave."

﻿Only time will tell whether F1 will strike a contract with the Kyalami Circuit and host a race there. However, it is highly unlikely at the moment since the race calendar is already jam packed with 24 of them.