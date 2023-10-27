Thousands of Sergio Perez fans planning to stop Max Verstappen from entering the 2023 F1 Mexican GP circuit: Reports

It is rumored that several Sergio Perez fans will block the circuit entry to prevent Max Verstappen from entering the paddock and participating in the race. This will be quite a massive situation if it actually happens.

According to the Mexican daily La Cronica de Hoy, thousands of fans of the Mexican driver are planning to block the streets to prevent Verstappen from going through and entering the Hermanos Rodriguez Autodrome circuit. The news was later reported by Soymotor as well.

It is safe to say that Verstappen is not the most liked driver among the F1 fanbase. Since he is dominating the sport, there has hardly been a fight for the race win in the 2023 F1 season. Furthermore, the Dutchman and his Red Bull teammate Perez have a massive performance difference as well.

The Mexican fans were even more enraged by Verstappen back in the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP, where he denied giving a place to Perez, even though he won the world championship.

For several more reasons, Sergio Perez's fans not only dislike the Dutchman, they detest the entire Red Bull team.

If Verstappen is actually blocked by Mexican fans during the race weekend, it will be massive news in the sports community.

Max Verstappen on having bodyguards around him at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen recently spoke to the media, where Sportskeeda asked about the bodyguards that were with him during the 2023 F1 Mexican GP.

Glossing over the potential threat from Mexican F1 fans, the Dutch driver simply stated that the security makes everything much easier, especially the movement from the hospitality to the garage and back.

He further stated how the paddock in Mexico can become quite crowded, thus bringing the bodyguards into the picture.

“I mean, why not? Yeah, I mean, I have, of course, a bit more security here. But there are always a few countries around the world. And you know, where it's very busy also here in the paddock, for example, last year, it was really, really busy to get from your hospitality to the garage. And, yeah, it just helps also to just make it a little bit smoother on track, off track, you know, to your hotel, and stuff like that,” the Red Bull star said.

“Just whenever we think it's, it's, you know, just helping the general flow of the weekend. I feel very safe. I mean, yesterday, I had a whole, you know, marketing day, and it's been honestly a great reception here like I've always had. So yeah, it's been good to be back,” he added.

Max Verstappen has already won four times around Mexico, while his teammate Sergio Perez has yet to win a race on home turf.