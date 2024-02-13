"Time to make some realistic goals": Fans react to Lance Stroll claiming he wants to beat Fernando Alonso in 2024

Lance Stroll is aiming high for the 2024 F1 season as he wants to beat his teammate, Fernando Alonso, after consistently trailing the Spaniard in 2023. While the veteran driver bagged several podiums last season, Stroll did not stand on even one. Hence, he is adamant about beating his comrade at Aston Martin in the upcoming season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lance Stroll praised Fernando Alonso for his talent and experience but boldly stated that he needs to beat his teammate, whoever that may be.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm always competitive with it. You know, I want to beat whoever is my teammate; we are all competitive in this sport, and he is an incredible talent. He has got a lot of experience, but...I want to kick some butt, for sure," he said.

As soon as Stroll's bold statement did the rounds on social media platforms, many F1 fans reacted to it. They discussed how the Aston Martin driver should set realistic goals and that he would have been replaced several years ago if he had raced for any other team.

Here are a few comments from fans:

"Time to make some realistic goals."

"Let’s face it, in any other team he would have been replaced three seasons ago. He has had more than enough time, he just not cut out for F1"

"He hasn't been able to do that very often since he debuted in F1"

In general, fans do not believe the Canadian would be able to beat Fernando Alonso in the 2024 F1 season.

Lance Stroll opens up about unfortunate 2023 F1 season and how Fernando Alonso is faster than him

Back in August 2023, Lance Stroll spoke to Motorsport Magazine about how he had a poor 2023 season due to several situations getting out of the team's control. He reportedly admitted that Fernando Alonso was faster than him and that he needed to figure out how to beat him.

“I think this year is honestly, a lot of things that are out of our control that have really affected us. And I think if we have clean weekends, the results will be better. That’s what I honestly believe, but also just getting more out of the car and driving a bit faster because right now, Fernando has generally been faster than me. So I have to figure out how to go a little bit faster around the corners. Simple… That’s what we’re here to do, right?”

In the 2023 F1 season, Fernando Alonso finished fourth in the drivers' championship table with 206 points while Lance Stroll ended in 10th place with only 74 points.