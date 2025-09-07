“‪Time to retire old man‬”: F1 world share their verdict after Fernando Alonso retires due to suspension failure at Monza

Fans reacted as Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was forced to retire from the 2025 F1 Italian GP following a suspension failure on his car. He had recently pitted and was making his way up the grid before the retirement.
Alonso started the race in P8 but was setting consistent laps, considering the pace of his Aston Martin. He pitted after the 20th lap and was able to get ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto, who pitted at the same time. However, the celebrations did not last long as he was soon spotted going slowly on the final straight. He then boxed to retire the car, quoting a suspension failure on his team radio.
"Suspension failure. This is unbelievable," he said.
The failure was seemingly a result of his aggressive driving over the kerbs. Although F1 cars can endure massive force, hitting the kerbs too hard can damage the floor, and sometimes the suspension, as was the case with Alonso's car.
Fans on social media also seemed to be pointing out his driving style for the failure. One of the comments also read that he should consider retiring.
At the same time, others mentioned that Fernando Alonso was beaten by his luck, with some quoting him to be the unluckiest F1 driver.
Fernando Alonso hints positive for Lando Norris in championship battle with teammate
While Fernando Alonso has been struggling in the midfield with the Aston Martin, there has been quite a battle going on in front of the grid. McLaren has been dominating this season so far, and their drivers are the only remaining title contenders heading into the final few races of the season.
Oscar Piastri remained extremely consistent at the start of the season, which gave him an early lead in the standings. Although Norris has been following up closely, he hasn't been able to narrow down the gap too much.
Speaking of the championship battle, Fernando Alonso earlier mentioned that Norris was unlucky in Zandvoort (after his car faced a mechanical DNF during the final moments of the Dutch GP earlier). But added that there were plenty of races remaining in the season to give him an opportunity to strike back.
"There is nothing you can do [in a title fight] about the external factors, just deliver the job every weekend. They are both doing incredibly well. Lando was unlucky in Zandvoort but many races to go," Alonso said.
"You just focus on winning every weekend, and if you do that - you will be Champion."
As for Alonso, he is set to continue racing with Aston Martin in the 2026 season as well. This will be the first year with the new aerodynamic and engine regulations, which are expected to shake up the grid.