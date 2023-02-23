"Time will tell" - Max Verstappen on whether RB19 will replicate its predecessor's success

Max Verstappen was relatively coy about his and Red Bull's chances in 2023 with the RB19 after a dominant showing from its predecessor, the RB18.

The Dutchman had a season to remember in 2022 with 15 wins as he won his second Drivers' World Championship title while also catapulting Red Bull to their first Constructors' crown since 2013.

All that was made possible thanks to the RB18, which started the season with some reliability issues before blowing the rest of the grid out of contention as the year progressed.

Heading into pre-season testing in Bahrain ahead of the first race in 2023, the double-world champion is optimistic about what he can achieve without being carried away just yet.

In a press release issued by Red Bull, Max Verstappen said:

"I’m feeling nice and relaxed heading into the 2023 season. I had a good break and prepared well this year. Time is so limited at testing so hopefully, we have some solid days without too many issues, it’s important to have smooth sessions."

"The Team have worked hard over the winter and I hope the RB19 is another good car to challenge up at the front with but time will tell."

Max Verstappen unsure about F1 future after his current deal with Red Bull ends

Max Verstappen has admitted that he is not certain he will remain in F1 once his current contract with Red Bull runs out. The two-time world champion is tied to the Milton Keynes-based team until the end of 2028 in a deal that saw him become one of the highest-paid drivers on the grid.

However, the pursuit of excellence and success in motorsport comes with plenty of sacrifices. In a recent interview, the Dutchman shed light on this dilemma when he said:

“The problem is that we are traveling so much and it’s getting more and more … basically, the question is, ‘Is it worth it to spend so much time away from family and friends by chasing more success?’"

"And I mean, I already achieved everything I wanted in Formula One. But I know I have a contract until 2028. I’ll be 31. It’s still pretty young, but like I said, I also want to do different things in life.”

Verstappen is already the youngest driver to ever win an F1 race and that record will probably never be broken considering the current FIA Super License points rules in place. He is also a two-time world champion and has the most wins by any driver in a single season of F1.

In terms of achievements, Max Verstappen has already accomplished what any F1 driver would dream of. Now it is only a matter of building on his ever-growing legacy and seeing where he stands in comparison to other F1 greats when he eventually does decide to retire.

Thankfully for Red Bull and his many adoring fans, that day seems to be far away for now.

