Timeline for announcement of Isack Hadjar's promotion to Red Bull emerges: Reports

Isack Hadjar's potential move from Racing Bulls to Red Bull could reportedly be announced after the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix. In the ongoing campaign, Hadjar has impressed many in the paddock with his sensational pace.

Isack Hadjar was brought into the Red Bull F1 setup with its junior team ahead of the 2025 F1 season. He had a shocker in Round 1, where he managed a DNF; however, since then, the Frenchman has been solid within the cockpit of the Racing Bulls challenger.

The campaign is 18 rounds down, and Isack Hadjar is sitting pretty in ninth place in the drivers' standings with 39 points. He is one of the standout rookies this year, and he even secured a third-place podium finish in Zandvoort during the Dutch Grand Prix.

Amid Hadjar's strong showings, Red Bull has been struggling with its second seat as Yuki Tsunoda has not been able to put in satisfactory performances. The Japanese driver was promoted to the main team after Round 2 as Liam Lawson went in the other direction.

Under the leadership of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, the Austrian outfit is known for being ruthless with its drivers in terms of their treatment.

Yuki Tsunoda is under immense pressure, and he could be out of F1 at the end of the ongoing campaign. Moreover, there is also the possibility of Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad coming into F1 next year.

Amid everything that has been happening around the second seat alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, Isack Hadjar could be announced as a Red Bull driver for 2026 after the Mexican Grand Prix (as per Autosport).

Isack Hadjar's take on having a contract for 2026

Following the end of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it was announced by Helmut Marko that Isack Hadjar has a contract for 2026.

While it is not decided which of the Red Bull teams Hadjar will drive for, the latter was asked about having security around his future at least for 2026 heading into the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend. In line with this, the 21-year-old added the following via an interaction with RN365:

"I think it's always a good position to be in. But at the same time, across my whole career, I've been used to having to chase until the very final race in every championship I've been in to try and prove [myself] and go up the ranks."

"So, it's actually a new place [for me to be], but definitely takes away a bit of pressure. But if anything, I always enjoy the pressure. I feel like it's when I'm delivering at my best level. So let's see how I handle the last few races, but I'm always going to push very hard and take risks."

In the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, Isack Hadjar secured a P11 finish behind Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

