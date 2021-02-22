"To put a goal is a limitation" — Alfa Romeo targets improvement in 2021

Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur, speaking at the launch of C41, stated continuous improvement as being their target with the Alfa Romeo challenger for the 2021 season.

When questioned on what his goal would be for the 2021 season, Vasseur said, " I think it's always important for a racing team to try to always improve, to put a goal is sometimes a limitation."

"I think, honestly, that we want to improve, and all the team is motivated by the same target. We have to go step by step (in order to return to) the top of the midfield. But we know that it's a long path but we are working and improving step by step. "

The car was launched at a special event that took place in Warsaw, Poland, and had Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur, technical director Jan Monchaux, and the three drivers, Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Robert Kubica in attendance.

Alfa Romeo to field the same driver line-up

Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi were both retained for another season by Alfa Romeo last year. Robert Kubica, who took part in a few practice sessions in 2020, will reprise the role for the 2021 season.

After struggling with an underperforming Ferrari engine last year and finishing the season eighth in the standings, the Switzerland-based unit will be looking for a revival of fortunes in 2021, with the new Ferrari engine expected to deliver a better performance compared to last year.

It will be interesting to see how much of an improvement the team is eventually able to make as, according to the regulations, their options are limited.

It will also be a testing season for both their drivers as Antonio Giovinazzi is yet to make an impression inside the car while Kimi Raikkonen, at the age of 41, is not performing at his best.

With multiple Ferrari Drivers Academy prospects knocking on the door in Formula One, an underwhelming season from either or both the drivers could see the drivers not get any further extension on their contracts.