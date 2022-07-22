"Too much bullsh*t; He not only insults F1 fans, but also football fans"- F1 world takes a dig at Fernando Alonso over his 'uninformed fans' remark

Fernando Alonso appears to have hurt the sentiments of a few F1 fans with his comments. In an interview with The Race, the Spaniard termed the new-age F1 fans akin to "football fans" who only looked at the final result and made their judgments based on that. He felt that this group of fans did not understand the complexity of the sport and the importance of the machinery needed.

It seems the fans did not like what Alonso said, with some reacting on Twitter as:

“And for things like this I don’t like Fernando Alonso. He not only insults F1 fans, but also football fans out of the blue.”

"Son como un fan de fútbol, sólo siguen los resultados".



¿Qué opináis?



#F1 Alonso: "Ahora creo que los aficionados que tenemos son fans nuevos y de alguna forma, no quiero faltarles al respeto, no saben mucho de Fórmula 1"."Son como un fan de fútbol, sólo siguen los resultados".¿Qué opináis? Alonso: "Ahora creo que los aficionados que tenemos son fans nuevos y de alguna forma, no quiero faltarles al respeto, no saben mucho de Fórmula 1"."Son como un fan de fútbol, sólo siguen los resultados".¿Qué opináis?bit.ly/3IWSCjS#F1 https://t.co/hSBt0iXZzW Y por cosas como esta no me agrada Fernando Alonso. No solo insulta a los fans de la F1, sino también a los del fútbol sin venir a cuento. twitter.com/SoyMotor/statu… Y por cosas como esta no me agrada Fernando Alonso. No solo insulta a los fans de la F1, sino también a los del fútbol sin venir a cuento. twitter.com/SoyMotor/statu…

“I have been involved in this sport for a short time and yet I am trying to build a good F1 culture. I find Alonso really reductive for once, yes there are “fast-food” fans but not only”

Je trouve Alonso vachement réducteur pour le coup, oui y'a des fans "fast-food" mais pas que @OffTrack_FR Je m'investis dans ce sport depuis peu et pourtant je cherche à me construire une bonne culture F1Je trouve Alonso vachement réducteur pour le coup, oui y'a des fans "fast-food" mais pas que @OffTrack_FR Je m'investis dans ce sport depuis peu et pourtant je cherche à me construire une bonne culture F1Je trouve Alonso vachement réducteur pour le coup, oui y'a des fans "fast-food" mais pas que

“Fernando distributing licenses. He is right about some things, probably harshly explained. Too much bullshit is said about him forgetting what Fernando Alonso was for F1. Then you see the DTS fans and they treat him like any other high and clearly feel offended.”

Su alcune cose ha ragione, probabilmente spiegate duramente.

Su di lui si dicono troppe cazzate dimenticando ciò che è stato Fernando Alonso per la F1.

Poi vedi i DTS fan e lo trattano come uno Sballo qualunque e chiaramente si sente offeso. Magic Alonso @alomgc14 “Hay una generación nueva de aficionados que no estaban en 2006 o 2012. Nunca vieron a Alonso luchando por podios y victorias”



“No quiero faltarles al respeto, pero no saben mucho de Fórmula 1. Son como un fan de fútbol, sólo siguen los resultados”



- Fernando Alonso en The Race “Hay una generación nueva de aficionados que no estaban en 2006 o 2012. Nunca vieron a Alonso luchando por podios y victorias”“No quiero faltarles al respeto, pero no saben mucho de Fórmula 1. Son como un fan de fútbol, sólo siguen los resultados”- Fernando Alonso en The Race https://t.co/bazeVNmq3c Fernando distribuendo patentini.Su alcune cose ha ragione, probabilmente spiegate duramente.Su di lui si dicono troppe cazzate dimenticando ciò che è stato Fernando Alonso per la F1.Poi vedi i DTS fan e lo trattano come uno Sballo qualunque e chiaramente si sente offeso. twitter.com/alomgc14/statu… Fernando distribuendo patentini.Su alcune cose ha ragione, probabilmente spiegate duramente.Su di lui si dicono troppe cazzate dimenticando ciò che è stato Fernando Alonso per la F1.Poi vedi i DTS fan e lo trattano come uno Sballo qualunque e chiaramente si sente offeso. twitter.com/alomgc14/statu…

“It’s like with the plan. Outside of joking all alonsistas and in fact every fan of f1 knows alonso is not going to win a third world championship.”

Fuera de broma todos los alonsistas y de hecho todo fan de f1 sabe alonso no va a ganar un tercer mundial. @rekii_dzn Es como con el plan.Fuera de broma todos los alonsistas y de hecho todo fan de f1 sabe alonso no va a ganar un tercer mundial. @rekii_dzn Es como con el plan.Fuera de broma todos los alonsistas y de hecho todo fan de f1 sabe alonso no va a ganar un tercer mundial.

“If you don’t want to watch old seasons because you don’t feel like it or start researching the sport and how it works, you’re within your rights, but don’t start giving lectures, period.”

Paula Robaina 🏁⚽🔮💙 @paularobainagp Si no quieres ponerte a ver temporadas viejas porque no te da la gana o ponerte a investigar sobre el deporte y su funcionamiento, estas en todo tu derecho, pero no te pongas a dar cátedra, punto. Si no quieres ponerte a ver temporadas viejas porque no te da la gana o ponerte a investigar sobre el deporte y su funcionamiento, estas en todo tu derecho, pero no te pongas a dar cátedra, punto.

What did Fernando Alonso say in his interview?

Fernando Alonso sat down for a detailed interview with The Race in which the Spaniard covered a lot of things. One of the key questions that he was asked was his perspective on the new-age fans of the sport and the booing phenomenon that has made its way into it.

The 2-time world champion compared the new-age F1 fans to "football fans" and felt that there was a lack of "F1 culture" now as they lacked knowledge of the sport. He said:

“There is a new generation of fans that were not there in 2006 or 2012. They never saw [Fernando] Alonso fighting for podiums and victories. I don’t want to disrespect them, but they don’t know much about Formula 1. They are like a football fan, they just follow the results.”

“They think that whoever wins does better and whoever is last is not level for Formula 1. They don’t understand much about the performance of the car and the package you need. There is no longer a proper F1 culture.”

It's funny that even after two decades in the sport, the Alpine driver knows how to ruffle a few feathers.

