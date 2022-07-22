"Too much bullsh*t; He not only insults F1 fans, but also football fans"- F1 world takes a dig at Fernando Alonso over his 'uninformed fans' remark

Fernando Alonso appears to have hurt the sentiments of a few F1 fans with his comments. In an interview with The Race, the Spaniard termed the new-age F1 fans akin to "football fans" who only looked at the final result and made their judgments based on that. He felt that this group of fans did not understand the complexity of the sport and the importance of the machinery needed.
It seems the fans did not like what Alonso said, with some reacting on Twitter as:
“And for things like this I don’t like Fernando Alonso. He not only insults F1 fans, but also football fans out of the blue.”
“I have been involved in this sport for a short time and yet I am trying to build a good F1 culture. I find Alonso really reductive for once, yes there are “fast-food” fans but not only”
“Fernando distributing licenses. He is right about some things, probably harshly explained. Too much bullshit is said about him forgetting what Fernando Alonso was for F1. Then you see the DTS fans and they treat him like any other high and clearly feel offended.”
“It’s like with the plan. Outside of joking all alonsistas and in fact every fan of f1 knows alonso is not going to win a third world championship.”
“If you don’t want to watch old seasons because you don’t feel like it or start researching the sport and how it works, you’re within your rights, but don’t start giving lectures, period.”
What did Fernando Alonso say in his interview?
Fernando Alonso sat down for a detailed interview with The Race in which the Spaniard covered a lot of things. One of the key questions that he was asked was his perspective on the new-age fans of the sport and the booing phenomenon that has made its way into it.
The 2-time world champion compared the new-age F1 fans to "football fans" and felt that there was a lack of "F1 culture" now as they lacked knowledge of the sport. He said:
“There is a new generation of fans that were not there in 2006 or 2012. They never saw [Fernando] Alonso fighting for podiums and victories. I don’t want to disrespect them, but they don’t know much about Formula 1. They are like a football fan, they just follow the results.”
“They think that whoever wins does better and whoever is last is not level for Formula 1. They don’t understand much about the performance of the car and the package you need. There is no longer a proper F1 culture.”
It's funny that even after two decades in the sport, the Alpine driver knows how to ruffle a few feathers.