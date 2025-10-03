  • home icon
  Formula 1
  "Too much money, so too many hypocrites": Isack Hadjar's blunt verdict of the F1 paddock environment

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 03, 2025 15:37 GMT
F1 star Isack Hadjar featured on the Canal+ channel for an interview and answered questions about the world of motorsports and his personal life. The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver was then questioned about friends from the F1 paddock as he shared his blunt verdict about it.

Making it to F1 isn't easy, given the financial aspect of the series. If a driver isn't backed by a major sponsor or doesn't have a strong financial background, it is incredibly hard for him to make it to the sport. The junior Formula categories cost millions of dollars a year to race.

Isack Hadjar was signed with the Red Bull junior team in 2022, which helped him progress throughout the junior Formula series and make it to F1. The French-Algerian driver started in F4, then raced in FRECA, F3, and a couple of years in F2 before finally making it to F1 for Red Bull’s sister team VCARB.

In an interview with Canal+, Isack Hadjar was asked whether F1 is a place where he'd make friends. The VCARB driver shared his blunt verdict about the same, as he said,

“Honestly, it's not an environment that I like, the F1 paddock. It's not a place where... For me it's my workplace. I come, I do my work and I leave. My friends, I already have them, I don't need it. I don't need more friends. So no, but I can come across good people and why not? But that's really not the goal.”
The French-Algerian driver was then asked what he didn't like about the environment. Isack Hadjar replied,

Too much money, so too many hypocrites. That's it. Going from F4 to FRECA to F3 to F2, I've seen plenty of them, sharks and it's not a pretty environment. The only guys I respect are the guys from my team. It's the mechanics, the engineers. I come, I work and the rest I couldn't care less.”
Isack Hadjar shares his take on Red Bulls' social media and PR responsibilities

Max Verstappen is known to not be found if the PR aspect that comes with F1, and Isack Hadjar shared a similar take about it on the Fast and the Curious podcast. Red Bull and its sister team have a social media following with big engagement. As a result, the drivers are put to the task of participating in various challenges on social media.

“It’s definitely not an achievement.It’s not what I came for in Formula 1. But as long as I’m successful, honestly, [that’s] all that matters, so I’m happy,” said Isack Hadjar
“Sometimes, honestly, I’m just trusting my guys behind the camera because I have no clue what I’m doing. It’s quite funny at times. But sometimes I was like ‘what the hell is going on, guys?’ Sometimes I’m refusing to do stuff because it’s too – it just doesn’t sound right,” he added

Hadjar has been linked to a move to Red Bull for the 2026 season, with Arvid Lindblad suspected to get a promotion to F1.

