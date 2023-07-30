"Took a driver out and quoted Senna" - Fans unimpressed with Lewis Hamilton invoking Ayrton Senna's iconic quote

Lewis Hamilton quoted his idol and legendary F1 driver Ayrton Senna while explaining how he tried to overtake Sergio Perez and collided in the sprint race at the 2023 F1 Belgian GP on Saturday, July 29.

At Lap 6 of the sprint, the Mercedes driver tried to overtake Checo but was unable to get ahead of him at Turn 16. Since the track was quite slippery due to damp conditions, he was unable to control the car and mildly collided with the Red Bull driver.

This collision resulted in a massive hole in the RB19's sidepod, which drastically hampered its performance. Eventually, Sergio Perez had to retire the car, while Lewis Hamilton finished seventh in the race after getting a five-second penalty.

Speaking to the media after the race, including Sportskeeda, Lewis Hamilton said:

"He was slow going through [Turn] 14, I was more than a half-a-car length up the inside. And if you're not going for a gap then you're no longer racing, as Ayrton always said. So that's what I did."

After this quote went viral on various social media platforms, several F1 fans reacted to it. Since it was related to Lewis Hamilton and because he quoted his idol Ayrton Senna in his statement, it was discussed even more.

The penalty that was handed to Hamilton was quite controversial and it divided the F1 fanbase. Some thought that the penalty was justified, while others argued against it. However, many of them spoke against how Hamilton quoted the legendary Aryton Senna to explain how he raced at that very moment, before the crash.

Here are some of the reactions:

Lewis Hamilton not too concerned after receiving a penalty for colliding with Sergio Perez in Belgian GP sprint

Though Lewis Hamilton finished fourth in the race, he ended up in seventh after serving the penalty. However, the Mercedes driver was not too concerned about it since it was a sprint race, where drivers do not receive a lot of championship points.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the Belgian GP sprint race, he said:

"It was very tricky conditions out there so we’re all trying our best. But it doesn’t really make a huge difference. Fourth or seventh in the sprint race, you don’t get a lot of points. It’s not the worst thing in the world."

The seven-time world champion only received two points for finishing seventh in the sprint race.