Top 10 F1 Drivers Ranked in Terms of Net Worth in 2023

F1 drivers are some of the most competitive sportsmen in the world. While cornering cars around extremely high speeds might be a dream job for them, it is also quite stressful.

However, looking at how much drivers earn, it seems quite fulfilling and deserving since they risk themselves at some of the hardest circuits in the world.

Glancing at the same, here is a list of the top 10 F1 drivers with the highest net worth on the 2023 grid.

Sr. Name of The Driver Team Team 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes £270.9M 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin £216M 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull £75M 4 Sergio Perez Red Bull £62.4M 5 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull (Reserve) £41.6M 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin £41.6M 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine £27.4M 8 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo £25M 9 Kevin Magnussen Haas £20.8M 10 Esteban Ocon Alpine £14.9M

As mentioned, Lewis Hamilton is at the top of the list. This is quite impressive owing to where he started his racing career from.

It has been said that his father invested almost all of their money into building his career. In doing so, he gave the world one of the best racing drivers in the history of motorsports.

Where do teams stand after the F1 season opener in Bahrain?

As mentioned above, F1 is an extremely competitive sport. However, with the domination of teams in recent years, the overall competitiveness has reduced. To make it more competitive, new regulations were introduced in the past season, which seems to be working now.

After a long series of three-day testing sessions in Bahrain, the Grand Prix turned out to be quite spectacular due to the cut-throat competition the teams faced. There was a very little gap between the pole sitter and the one who started P20 during qualifying. This promises that the season is going to be much different.

The race was largely dominated by Red Bull as Max Verstappen pulled an easy victory and Sergio Perez finished right beside him. However, there was a lot that happened for third place on the podium as well.

Charles Leclerc, who was expected to finish third, faced an electrical issue and had to retire from the race. Surprisingly enough, Aston Martin turned out to be powerful enough to take that place with Fernando Alonso, leaving both Mercedes and Carlos Sainz's Ferrari behind.

This shows that Red Bull are currently the benchmark in F1 as they continue to dominate the grid. Ferrari and Mercedes require much more development to compete for wins. At the same time, Aston Martin has developed surprisingly well in contrast to the past season.

The team that needs to have the most work done is McLaren. One of their cars DNFed as they were switching the steering wheel. Meanwhile, Lando Norris had to pit a whopping six times during the race, ending the race with zero points.

