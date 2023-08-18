Top 3 F1 records that will never be broken

Max Verstappen's dominant 2023 F1 season has put him on the brink of many great records. The Dutchman is close to breaking Sebastian Vettel's decade-old record for the most consecutive races won (9). Verstappen won his eighth consecutive race of the season in Belgium and can match Vettel's record at the Dutch GP later this month.

The Dutchman also broke Vettel's earlier record for being the youngest race winner in F1 after winning the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016.

While his excellent skills are assisting him in smashing all these records, not all of the F1 records can be broken for some technical reasons.

What are the three 'unbreakable' F1 records?

Here is a list of all the F1 records that cannot possibly be broken because of either regulations or technicalities.

#3. 100% Podium rate in a season - Michael Schumacher, 2002

Michael Schumacher in 2002 (Photo by Ross Land/Getty Images)

One of the most dominant spells in F1 was seen during the early 2000s when Michael Schumacher was at the peak of his career with Ferrari. Winning five World Championships in a row, his 2002 season turned out to be the most dominant.

He incredibly finished within the top three of all 17 races, marking a 100% podium rate. This record is especially hard to match now with the number of races in a season, and impossible to break because of the technicality.

#2. Youngest Race Winner - Max Verstappen, 2016

Max Verstappen celebrating his debut victory (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has been one of the fastest drivers on the grid since the day he debuted in Formula 1. He was moved to Red Bull mid-season in 2016 from Toro Rosso, and after the two Mercedes drivers took each other out at the Spanish GP that year, it paved the way for the Dutchman's maiden win. He became the youngest race winner in Formula 1, aged just 18 years, 228 days.

With the new regulations, the minimum age to enter Formula 1 now is 18 years, so it would take very good luck with immense talent and a very good car to break this record.

#3. Most cars to start a race (34) - 1953, Germany

The new Formula 1 regulations wouldn't allow for more than 26 cars to be on the starting grid for safety and other reasons. However, this was not the case during the initial seasons of the sport. The 1953 German Grand Prix saw a staggering number of cars on the grid; 34.

Of these, 18 cars retired and the race was ultimately won by Ferrari. This is another Formula 1 record that will never be broken because of the new regulations.