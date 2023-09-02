Top 5 Lewis Hamilton F1 races driving for Mercedes  

Lewis Hamilton has spent the last decade driving for Mercedes. During his time with the German outfit, the Briton has shattered multiple records and dominated the grid for years in a row.

Many criticized the Briton's move from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013, only for Hamilton to prove how wrong his critics were. Over the years, he has achieved 83 victories and 78 pole positions and bagged six championships for the Silver Arrows team.

The seven-time world champion recently announced his much-anticipated contract extension with Mercedes, which will see him driving for the Silver Arrows until the end of 2025. With his future secured with the team, let us take a look back at some of Hamilton's most extraordinary efforts while driving for Mercedes.

Top 5 Lewis Hamilton races for Mercedes

#5 2014 Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg went toe-to-toe during the 2014 Bahrain GP, not leaving an inch for the other as they battled for the win. The duel between the two drivers lap after lap is remembered as one of the most exhilarating on-track battles of recent times.

It was Hamilton who emerged victorious at the end of the race as he successfully fended off multiple attacks from Rosberg late in the race. Although Rosberg started on the pole and grabbed the fastest lap, it was Hamilton's racecraft that won him the race.

#4 2019 Monaco GP

The tone for the 2019 Monaco GP was a somber one as Mercedes and the racing fraternity mourned the death of F1 legend Niki Lauda. It was Lauda himself who played an instrumental role in persuading Lewis Hamilton to join the Silver Arrows.

Paying tribute to his hero, Hamilton made a heroic effort to put his Mercedes in the victory lane. Despite starting on the pole, the win didn't come easy as the team put him on medium tires to complete a mammoth 64 laps stint with Max Verstappen breathing down his neck.

However, Hamilton put on a masterful defense to win the race, as he tipped his hat to Niki Lauda.

#3 2018 German GP

F1 Grand Prix of Germany 2018

The 2018 F1 season witnessed a title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. The German GP was a pivotal point for the championship as it witnessed a dramatic change of fortunes for the title contenders.

Hamilton had to start 14th on the grid as a hydraulic issue had put an end to his qualifying efforts. Home hero Vettel started on pole but went on to crash when rain fell late in the race. The Mercedes driver rallied through the field and passed his teammate as he took the checkered flag to take one of his most extraordinary victories.

#2 2020 Turkish GP

Starting sixth on the grid for the 2020 Turkish GP, Lewis Hamilton put on a masterful drive in the rain-affected race showing his finesse and skill in wet weather.

Despite a slip-up early in the race, he put on a skillful display of tire management as he extended his stint on the intermediate tires for a whopping 50 laps until he took the checkered flag.

F1 Grand Prix of Turkey

He went on to win the race by 31 seconds, to win the 2020 drivers' championship as he equaled Michael Schumacher's record of seven world championships.

#1 2021 Brazilian GP

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil

All the odds were stacked against Lewis Hamilton during the sprint weekend in Brazil in 2021 when he was embroiled in a titanic battle with Max Verstappen.

The Mercedes driver started the weekend on the backfoot after he was disqualified from the qualifying session which sent him to the rear of the field. Despite starting last made easy pickings of the drivers ahead of him finishing fifth in the 24-lap race.

Starting 10th in Sunday's race, he once showcased his overtaking maneuvers as he battled Verstappen to win the race. The win marked Hamilton's comeback as he won the subsequent races to equal the Red Bull driver heading to the season finale.