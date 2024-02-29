Top 5 oldest drivers to race in F1

It's quite rare in modern F1 for drivers to continue racing beyond their 40s, a feat achieved only a few times in the recent past.

A sport as demanding as Formula 1 takes a lot out of a driver physically and mentally, which plays a part in most of them hanging up the gloves in their 30s. However, there have been instances of F1 drivers competing in their 50s and surpassing expectations.

On that note, below is the list of the five oldest drivers in F1 history:

#1 Louis Chiron - 55 years, 292 days- 1955 F1 Monaco GP

The iconic Monegasque driver is one of the most recognizable names in the automobile industry, as the Bugatti Chiron is named after him. He was also considered one of the greatest drivers of his time.

Born on August 3, 1899, in Monaco, Chiron became the oldest driver in F1 history to start a race after he participated in the 1955 Monaco GP, finishing sixth that evening. He competed in 15 races in the top tier of motorsport, achieving his best result with a third place at the same venue in 1950.

#2 Philippe Etancelin - 55 years, 191 days - 1952 F1 French Grand Prix

Philippe Etancelin had a remarkable three-decade career in the motorsport world, racing from the 1920s to the 1950s.

The Frenchman competed in his last race, aged 55, at the 1952 French GP after claiming victories at Le Mans and many other races before the Second World War.

#3 Arthur Legat - 54 years, 232 days - 1953 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

The Belgian racing driver participated in two Grand Prix events in the sport after debuting on 22 June 1952 but could not score any championship points and eventually retired at the Belgian GP the following year.

#4 Luigi Fagioli - 53 years, 22 days - 1951 French Grand Prix

The Italian driver had a pretty short stint at the pinnacle of motorsport but possessed vast experience in other racing categories.

He became the fourth oldest driver and the oldest to win an F1 race at the 1951 French GP aged 53.

#5 Adolf Brudes - 52 years, 293 days - 1952 German Grand Prix

Adolf Brudes was a member of the German nobility and owned a BMW and Auto Union dealership in Breslau.

Brudes had an extensive hill racing career across the world but competed just once in Formula 1 during the 1952 German GP, where he failed to score any points.