"Toto gets upset with me" - Haas team principal jokes about the Mercedes boss exaggerating his reactions in front of the cameras

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner took a humorous jibe at Toto Wolff and how the Mercedes team boss overreacts whenever he is on camera.

Of course, Wolff has been seen reacting quite strongly on camera, especially during the 2021 F1 season and Drive To Survive series. Although Steiner himself had a fair share of heated on-camera moments, he joked about Wolff as well.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 meme challenge video, the Haas boss humorously explained how Toto Wolff only overreacts, especially when the cameras are on him.

He stated that someone told him about the Mercedes team boss's actions in Drive To Survive. However, Steiner immediately turned it on him and admitted that he himself made many comments in the series as well.

Lastly, Steiner stated how he does not want Wolff to get upset since he has already picked on the Mercedes team boss twice in the video.

"Normally, when he's on camera! I don't know. I mean, I was just told what you see on Drive To Survive from last year, you know, I was there, I made my comments. Otherwise, Toto gets upset with me, you know. I picked already twice on him now, you know, it's enough now. Toto, it's enough now," Guenther Steiner said.

Since this was a meme challenge video, the Haas team boss was of course joking around about Toto Wolff's anger on his Bose headphone during the 2021 F1 season.

Haas strategist praises Mick Schumacher's commitment and attitude

Although Haas had to sack Mick Schumacher after the 2022 F1 season, the team's head of strategy, Mike Caulfield, recently praised the young German driver for his personality and hoped that he would get an F1 seat soon.

Caulfield wrote on Twitter:

"One of the best drivers I've worked with in terms of attitude and commitment. I've seen a lot of people say that he's only in because of his name, but actually, because of his name, the demands are a lot more. I hope he gets a shot in a decent car at some point."

He added:

“You do realize that this season’s car which Hulk is driving is quite a different car to what Mick drove last season? They’ve never driven the same car so how you can make that comparison, I’m not sure. Also, Hulk’s race pace has been pretty shocking. My feeling is Hulk would out-qualify [Mick], but Mick would be better in races.”

Mick Schumacher was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg, who was of course a much more experienced driver.

However, Mike Caulfield claims that Haas' 2023 F1 car is quite different from 2022. Hence, driving skills cannot be compared between the two.

