"Toto and Lewis are being very unsportsmanlike": Fans react to F1 pundit's criticism of Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff were under former F1 driver Martin Brundle's radar for the statements they made after Max Verstappen's record-breaking win at Monza.

Verstappen won his 10th consecutive race of this season in Italy, making him the only driver in the history of Formula 1 to achieve this.

The record for most consecutive wins was previously held by Sebastian Vettel back when he was racing with Red Bull. While this itself is an amazing achievement, the team also set a new record after winning 15 consecutive races.

They have won every single race this season and the final race of the 2022 season, making it another record-breaking run for them.

However, when Mercedes' Toto Wolff was talking about it earlier, he stated that the records are "only for Wikipedia, and nobody reads that anyway."

Martin Brundle, writing for Sky Sports, mentioned that he was disappointed with Toto Wolff for the statement because it is an achievement that should be respected by other teams. He also pointed out that Mercedes had also dominated for a very long time.

Max Verstappen's fans have been celebrating his achievement and his complete domination this season. It is quite apparent that he will win the world championship sooner or later and Red Bull would go on to add another feather to their hat.

The above-mentioned reaction from Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton had a lot of fans talk and tweet about the entire incident. Like this one fan, who said:

"What Brundle said, Toto and Lewis are being very unsportsmanlike 😅 but we get it they will cry about Abu Dhabi for life."

"Anyway, this was Toto talking about his own team's records after Lewis went level with Schumacher on 91 race wins."

"Lewis Hamilton didn‘t downplay anything, he was spitting facts. Alonso, Rosberg, Button, Russell are all better than Max's teammates."

Brundle feels Max Verstappen should be 'lauded globally' while talking about Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton

Writing about the massive achievements of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for Sky Sports, Brundle stated that similar achievements in other sports are celebrated worldwide. He believes the case should be the same for the Dutchman and the Austrian team.

"If a tennis player or football or rugby team, for example, was so utterly complete and dominant, they would rightly be globally lauded at the highest level. As should this pairing be.

"Sport can and should be tribal, but you must surely also appreciate a level of excellence in others."

However, that clearly did not happen when Toto Wolff spoke about it, and Brundle felt that it was rather odd for him to act that way.

"So I was a little surprised and disappointed that Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff played down this achievement over the weekend because they rightly received their due reverence and appreciation during their years of total domination from 2014 to 2020."