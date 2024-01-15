"Toto literally turned him into a Bottas with this comment" - Fans back George Russell as Mercedes boss aims to beat Red Bull with Lewis Hamilton

Fans have been buzzing about Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's comments on Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull.

It was recently confirmed that Toto Wolff agreed to a three-year contract renewal with the German outfit. Wolff, who has been at the helm of the eight-time Constructors' champions for over a decade, recently inked a three-year extension which will see him continuing his services with the Brackley-based outfit at least till the end of 2026.

Upon the announcement of his renewal, Wolff, who is also a 33% owner of the team's share, expressed his desire to topple the reign of the dominant Red Bull alongside his superstar driver Lewis Hamilton.

The German outfit's lackluster performances in the last two seasons, where it's rival Red Bull has secured two consecutive Constructors' titles in dominant fashion, led to speculations about the Austrian's future in the team. However, Wolff said the future would see Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton chase the Milton Keynes-based team's dominance.

He stated in an interview with The Telegraph:

"I will stay at Mercedes to beat Red Bull with Lewis."

This proclamation triggered a range of reactions from fans. Some took to social media to express their opinions, highlighting the impact of Wolff's statement on the team's second driver, George Russell. One user commented on X (formerly Twitter):

"If i'm George Russell I'll be super pissed because

1. In two years I've been unable to establish myself against Lewis

2. Toto literally turned him into a Bottas with this comment"

Expand Tweet

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, saying:

"Even he knows Russell ain't that guy."

Expand Tweet

A third fan wrote:

"George must feel like a complete mug at Mercedes."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Toto Wolff's statement about Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton ending the dominance of Red Bull Racing:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mercedes boss on W15 and Lewis Hamilton's prospects with the new car

With Red Bull completely dominating the grid for the past two seasons and comfortably securing the Constructors' championship, much of the blame for the Brackley-based outfit's underperformance has been ascribed to their previous models, W13 and W14, and it's particularly ill-fated zero sidepods concept.

With the W15's launch just around the corner, Wolff shed light on the team's future prospects with the team's latest car model. He said (via The Telegraph):

"Those who have driven in the simulator have told us that the 2024 car [W15] doesn't look like the car of the last two years."

On Lewis Hamilton's prospects with the W15, Wolff exuded optimism as he said:

"If we give Hamilton a good car that he can rely on, he can get back in front of everyone."

Earlier today, Mercedes also confirmed the launch date of the much-awaited W15. The next edition of the eight-time Constructors' champions series would be unveiled on February 14.