Toto Wolff addresses the recent Mercedes talent exodus with another key member leaving the team

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has addressed losing another talent from the team in Mike Elliot.

Elliot is one of the many who have left the team recently after he was moved from the role of technical director to CTO. Elliot had been part of Mercedes for more than a decade but the lack of success over the last couple of years meant he was replaced by James Allison as the technical director.

A few days back, it was announced that Mike Elliot was leaving the team with immediate effect. Toto Wolff stated in this regard that Elliot wanted some time away from the sport after being a part of Mercedes for more than a decade.

“I think it’s clear Mike was one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever worked with, great personality and a lovely family and he has contributed so much to the team’s success over the last 11 years that he’s been there," Wolff told Channel 4.

“And it’s just been super tough for him in the last two years. He felt like he needed a break from Formula 1, he needed to consolidate what he wants to do and we’ve respected that decision,” he added.

Former Mercedes employee looking to find his next challenge

In the press release, Mike Elliot talked about why he wanted to leave the sport for some time. He talked about how he had been a part of the sport for 23 years now and wanted to take a step back and find his next challenge.

“I have decided that now is the right time to make my next step beyond Mercedes – first to pause and take stock, after 23 years of working flat-out in this sport, and then to find my next challenge. I would like to thank my teammates for a fantastic 12 seasons together and wish them every success for the years to come,” he said.

Elliot is not the first member to leave Mercedes over the last few years as there has been a steady exodus of talent from the German team. Earlier in the season, James Vowles left for Williams.

Eric Blandin also left the team and has now become an integral part of Aston Martin. There has been chatter around so many key members leaving and it will be down to Toto Wolff to find the best replacement for such migration of key resources from the team.