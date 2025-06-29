Toto Wolff admits waiting on Max Verstappen to decide his future with George Russell's contract situation up in the air

Toto Wolff has confirmed that Mercedes is waiting on Max Verstappen’s decision before finalizing George Russell and Kimi Antonelli's futures with the team. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of qualifying in Austria, the Mercedes team principal admitted that he is waiting for the Red Bull star to make his decision, and mentioned that there is a small chance of the move happening.

While Max Verstappen has not publicly acknowledged talks with Mercedes, Russell revealed ahead of the Austrian GP that discussions were underway. Wolff confirmed that conversations with Verstappen had taken place, including during the team principals’ press conference, though he remained tight-lipped on specifics. The Dutch driver, meanwhile, told media in the Netherlands that his decision will depend on how Red Bull’s upcoming updates perform over the next few races.

Wolff acknowledged that although there is only a slim chance Verstappen will switch to Mercedes, the possibility influences their decision-making. He stated that both Russell and young talent Kimi Antonelli represent a strong driver lineup and that Russell’s performances have been solid enough to warrant a new contract. However, he emphasized that Mercedes must consider its long-term trajectory when making final decisions.

Speaking about Russell’s contract extension and Verstappen, Wolff said:

“I think when you look at the situation we have with Kimi and George, we have a perfect line-up that we very much enjoy and that we believe is the future. But, at the same time, there is a four-time world champion that needs to decide what he is going to do in the future, and that is just, as a team principal, you need to see where that is going. But I think I give it a very little probability that it's going to happen.”

Asked to clarify the ‘little’ probability of Verstappen moving to Mercedes, Wolff said:

“You don't know what's going to be in three or five years, that's why you need to look at what is it that should be considered on the long term. Nothing needs in a way to come favourable for us, because with George and Kimi is what we want to be and what we want to continue. But in order to plan right for the long-term future you've got to understand what other people do. We haven't seen any mistakes. The pace was there. And there's nothing to doubt in George.”

Mercedes are currently second in the Constructor's standings, 37 points ahead of Red Bull Racing in fourth place.

Christian Horner insists Max Verstappen will continue with Red Bull until the end of 2028

Christian Horner dismissed speculation about Max Verstappen’s potential move to Mercedes as “noise” and claimed it had angered the Dutchman. The Red Bull team principal acknowledged George Russell’s frustration with Mercedes for not finalising a new contract but labeled it an internal matter for the Silver Arrows.

Horner maintained confidence that Max Verstappen will stay with Red Bull through the end of his contract in 2028. He reiterated that the reigning champion is committed to the team and that the external rumors have no bearing on their internal dynamic or plans.

Commenting on the scenario with Max Verstappen being in conversation with Mercedes, Horner said:

“It is a lot of noise. I think Max gets quite annoyed by it. We are very clear with the contract that we have with Max until 2028. So, anything is entirely speculative that is being said, but we tend not to pay too much attention to it. I can imagine that George is frustrated he hasn't been given a contract yet, but that's between him and his team. The situation with Max, we know clearly where we're at and obviously as does Max. Everything is subject to noise and, obviously, within any contract it remains confidential between the parties.”

Max Verstappen gave a non-committal response when asked about his future with Red Bull during the Austrian GP weekend, neither confirming his intent to stay nor denying interest in other teams. While he hasn’t openly stated his plans beyond 2025, he continues to be linked with potential moves to Mercedes and Aston Martin.

There is ongoing speculation that Max Verstappen’s contract contains an exit clause allowing him to leave if he falls outside the top three in the drivers’ standings. With the 2026 regulation overhaul expected to shake up the competitive order, Red Bull will need to deliver a strong package to retain their star driver long-term. As the reset looms, teams outside of Red Bull could become attractive alternatives for the four-time world champion.

