Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has hit back at Red Bull GmbH CEO Oliver Mintzlaff about the former's public interest in acquiring Max Verstappen ahead of the 2025 season. Wolff has been open about potentially poaching Verstappen from Red Bull amidst the team's internal power struggle since the start of the season.

The Mercedes team boss had previously stated that Verstappen's partnership with the German team "needed to happen" at some point. However, speaking with Sky Germany, Mintzlaff did not appreciate Wolff courting the Dutch driver so publicly and said:

"[He's] 1000 percent [at Red Bull next year]. I'm also talking to Max and Christian Horner is talking to Max. There are no signs at all. The spectators know who the fastest car is Not just this season, but also in the last one.

"Max wants to win and we want a driver who is eager to win. That's speculation because we're restless and there are teams who drive behind and who of course see that we have the best driver in Verstappen."

Wolff replied to Mintzlaff's "1000%" comment by explaining that Max Verstappen's future is up to the driver himself (via Formula Passion):

"I wouldn't say a thing like that. In life, there is only 100%… We're waiting to see what Max will do. Naturally we're also keeping an eye on the other drivers. Carlos Sainz was very fast again [in Miami]. We are in observation mode. The decision is up to Max and it won't be a matter of days, but of weeks or months."

Max Verstappen opens up about his chances of joining Mercedes

Ahead of the Miami GP, Max Verstappen stated that it was important for him to have the fastest car and wasn't focused on money. His comments came amidst reports that Mercedes had offered him a deal as high as €150 million per year to join them.

As per PlanetF1, the three-time world champion said:

"At the end of the day, it’s not about money for me. I’m already very happy of course with what I’m having at the team. That’s what we have currently, and that’s also what I asked for. As long as the environment is right and we have the quickest car, then it’s quite straightforward.

"At the end of the day, even if let’s say that would be the case, 150 million… Money is not going to be the differentiator for me to go somewhere."

Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season and is pursuing his fourth consecutive world championship with them. He currently sits atop the drivers' standings with 136 points, 33 clear of teammate Sergio Perez in second.