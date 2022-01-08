"My values are simply not compatible" - Toto Wolff explains why he doesn't want to speak to Michael Masi

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes he cannot have a conversation with F1 race director Michael Masi following the latter's controversial decision-making during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The team's executive director believes firing Masi will not help the problem at large.

Speaking to the Spanish edition of the Motorsport Network, Wolff said:

“I’m not interested in having a conversation with Michael Masi. It is a bigger problem. My values are simply not compatible with the decisions that were made. It is not just about replacing the race director. The entire decision-making system needs to be improved.”

While Wolff believes replacing Masi will not solve the problem, fans and F1 audiences at large have criticized the Australian race director for his debatable decisions during the race. The management of the race in Abu Dhabi, coupled with decisions made during the race, resulted in criticism towards Masi. Mercedes, in particular, were aggrieved at the course of events and felt robbed of the drivers' title.

Before Abu Dhabi, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a witness to such an instance of improper race management. Race management and steward decisions throughout the 2021 season have been inconsistent, drawing criticism from teams as well as drivers.

Toto Wolff believes sport can work with teams in improving standards

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff believes the teams, FIA and F1, can work together to improve decision-making in the sport. According to the Silver Arrows boss, moments like the aftermath of Abu Dhabi are difficult to digest. They, however, often result in improvement, and are opportunities to bring about significant change.

Describing the steps that can be taken in the future, Wolff said:

“I am sure that all of us, the teams, the drivers, the FIA and F1 itself, can improve the way decisions are made so that the category becomes stronger. While these situations are very painful, they are also opportunities to change and improve.”

Several moments this season have opened a can of worms and highlighted the cracks in the system. The Grands Prix in Brazil and Saudi Arabia, along with the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, were prime examples. With a new FIA president and a new era in the sport, however, changes can be expected in the future.

