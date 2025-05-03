Toto Wolff flags off bad precedents for Mercedes F1 post Miami sprint

Toto Wolff has spoken out about what he believes to be a bad precedent that is being set for the future of the sport, as well as for the junior levels of the Formula series. His comments were based on what happened on turn one of the Sprint Race in Miami.

On the opening lap of the event, 18-year-old pole sitter Kimi Antonelli did not launch as well as Oscar Piastri, who was beside him in the front row, causing the two of them to go side-by-side in the first turn, which ended with Piastri holding the inside line and Antonelli going wide, losing places.

While the incident between the two drivers was reviewed, and there ended up being no further investigation required, according to race control, which the Mercedes team principal felt set a bad example for the sport.

"I don't think we are setting good precedents - just release the brake and push the other guy off. You know, also for the junior formulas. I think you need to leave a cars space, and this has kind of creeped in turn one, pushed out."

Toto Wolff also spoke about how the lack of any action from the stewards' side, despite Antonelli's complaints, has made the rookie driver learn a lesson, which the team boss isn't thrilled about.

"You know, Kimi thinks.. whatever it is... he has now learned a lesson, this is what you need to do. So, I do not entirely agree with that, maybe that is, you know, how we have allowed it for a few years now," Toto Wolff explained. [via Junaid Samodien on X]

After the battle with Piastri, Antonelli ended up ahead of his teammate George Russell, with the two fighting for fourth place. Later, the Italian went into the pits for a set of slicks, when an unsafe release from Max Verstappen saw the Dutchman collide into the Mercedes driver, causing him to have to head out and pit again.

By the time the checkered flag waved, Kimi Antonelli finished out of the points in tenth place.

"We’re being rewarded for our courage": Toto Wolff discusses the hiring of Kimi Antonelli

After a sprint qualifying performance put Kimi Antonelli in the pole position for the sprint race, Toto Wolff opened up about how the decision to have the rookie come in and fill the seat left vacant by Lewis Hamilton is paying off.

The Mercedes team principal shared that they were aware of the dangers of having an inexperienced driver on the top team, and they're still wary of the fact that he might make mistakes in the future, but his efforts have shown serious results.

“We were willing to take that risk even if it meant mistakes. And now we’re being rewarded for our courage. We always said there would be mistakes. But he’s kept developing steadily and hasn’t made those errors, though they will come at some point. But the mileage he’s put in is now paying off, and that’s what’s allowing him to perform at this level," Toto Wolff said. [via Motorsport.com]

Going into the main event of the Miami Grand Prix, Mercedes sits in second place in the constructors' championship, 88 points from the lead.

