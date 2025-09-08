Toto Wolff goes on a strange pro-Max Verstappen rant after the Red Bull driver wins the F1 Italian GP

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff commented on Max Verstappen's performance at Monza during the 2025 Italian GP, as he pointed out his drivers' flaws in the race. He mentioned how the Dutchman managed to make everyone else look "silly."

Verstappen clinched his third victory of the season at Monza, his first one since Imola. While that does not make him a very strong contender for the World Championship, he lifted a few heads on the grid, including that of Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff.

Although George Russell, who has been driving for Mercedes since the 2022 season, delivered a satisfactory result (considering his car's pace), Wolff was more focused on the race winner, passing a strange comment to his competitors.

"Today, one driver made everyone else look silly," Wolff commented on Versatppen (via Motorsport). "They really need to ask themselves what he’s doing differently."

Max Verstappen had a commanding victory over the McLarens. He managed to clinch pole position, setting the fastest lap in F1 history, and despite losing place to Lando Norris at the start, he got back into the lead and delivered the maximum points.

Meanwhile, George Russell started and finished in P5, and his rookie teammate, Kimi Antonelli, was pushed down to P9 following a time penalty.

"Super enjoyble to win here" Max Verstappen reacts to clinching victory at Monza

Considering the pace Red Bull has showcased in recent races, Verstappen wasn't expected to give a dominating performance. However, after starting from pole position, it was apparent that the car was very strong around the Temple of Speed.

Reacting to the race win, Max Verstappen mentioned that it was a "great day" for the team, and they managed to extract the maximum pace with the right strategy calls and clinched the win.

"It was a great day for us," said Verstappen. "Of course Lap 1 was a bit unlucky, but after that we were flying, and that was for me really enjoyable. We managed the pace quite well throughout that first stint, and I think we pitted at the right time, and with the hard tyres at the end you can push a bit more – they’re a bit more resilient. Fantastic execution by everyone from the whole team. I think the whole weekend we were on it and it’s super enjoyable to win here."

Despite the race win, Red Bull is still not in a competitive place in the Constructors' Championship. Max Verstappen's teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, finished down in P13. This has been the case for a large part of the season now, and Verstappen has scored the maximum points for the team. Yet, they're stuck in fourth place of the Constructors' Championship.

