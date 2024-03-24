Toto Wolff hints at Max Verstappen’s possible Mercedes interest in replacing Lewis Hamilton amid Red Bull civil war

Amidst the chaos inside the Red Bull Racing organisation, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hinted at his desire to replace the outgoing Lewis Hamilton with reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen.

The 2024 F1 pre-season has been one of the most dramatic periods in recent Formula 1 history. On one hand, seven-time world champion and Mercedes icon Lewis Hamilton announced his decision to part ways with the German outfit at the end of the season. Hamilton will don the iconic red of Ferrari come 2025.

Meanwhile, the internal political issues continue to sabotage Red Bull Racing's future in the sport as a powerhouse. The reigning Constructors' Champions were hit with a major roadblock when weeks ahead of the pre-season testing in Bahrain, team principal Christian Horner faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female employee in the Austrian outfit.

Despite him being officially cleared of the allegations, further leaks have continued to cast a shadow over Horner's continuity with the team. On the other hand, the Brit's well-publicised broken bonds with advisor Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen's father Jos have further amplified the troubles for the Milton Keynes-based team.

Reigning three-time champion Verstappen, who is a close confidant of Marko, has consistently been linked to a move to Mercedes should the latter part ways with Red Bull Racing. While Max Verstappen has continued his dominance, winning the first two races of the season in the RB20 machinery, there are growing speculations about his future.

Adding to the rumors, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, in a recent interview with The Mirror, has expressed his desire to bring in Verstappen as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton if the slightest window of opportunity arises.

Addressing the tumultuous situation inside the Red Bull camp, Wolff stated:

"A few months ago I didn't expect that opportunity to be there at all. That Lewis could leave after this year, we knew when he signed his contract. But at the same time, it creates momentum for us now that we have choices."

Toto Wolff dwells on relationship with Max Verstappen's father, Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Toto Wolff revealed that Max, Jos Verstappen and himself have been transparent and straightforward in their discussions regarding the potential interest from Mercedes. He said (via The Mirror):

"Max, Jos and I have talked about it and everything has been pronounced. I think we have always had respect for each other and Jos and I also have the same kind of humour. I think the most important thing is that we both don't like bulls**t."

However, the Austrian admitted the fact that nothing is set in stone regarding Lewis Hamilton's potential replacement next season.

"As Lewis' replacement, there is only a small group of drivers who are interesting for us," said Wolff. "Among them are some drivers who are not going to make any rash decisions. Nor will Max Verstappen decide where his future lies sometime in the next few weeks."

Despite the off-track chaos, Max Verstappen is back in the RB20 saddle, continuing from where he left off in the 2023 season. The Dutchman has two emphatic wins in two races so far as he leads the points standings.

The same cannot be said for Lewis Hamilton though, as the Brit continues to struggle for form, akin to his past two campaigns.