Toto Wolff insists on “ruthless” approach with George Russell & Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes F1

Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff recently made it clear to George Russell and Kimi Antonelli that there was no place for selfishness at the Brackley-based team. Wolff detailed his ruthless approach that he's carried ever since he joined Mercedes over a decade ago.

F1 Teammates fighting during race weekends on track doesn't usually end up in the favor of the team. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's crash at the 2025 Canadian GP was a great example of the same. However, with McLaren so far ahead in the constructors' championship, it didn't cost the team that much.

Toto Wolff had to contend with a similar situation at Mercedes during the 2016 F1 season when Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg went head to head for the title. The duo crashed multiple times, including the Lap 1 crash at the Spanish GP, which took out both drivers as they started 1-2.

Lewis Hamilton also backed Nico Rosberg in P2 back into Sebastian Vettel by driving slower than usual while in the lead to keep his championship hopes alive. None of it was appreciated at Mercedes as Toto Wolff dealt with the situation.

Although Kimi Antonelli and George Russell haven't had a battle on track yet, Toto Wolff was prompt to come out and detail how there was no place for selfishness at Mercedes:

“How I've been managing this from the first day that I've been in Formula 1 is that I make no difference between the two drivers and the rest of the company. I’ve been telling them that there are 2,500 superstars in this team. Whether they work in the machine shop, in the cleaning, in aerodynamics or driving the car, I'm not going to treat you any differently than any of the other people.”

“If you are selfish and you put our joint success at risk, or you damage our brand, then I'm going to be ruthless about it. You have no part in this team,” added Toto Wolff.

Toto Wolff gives George Russell Mercedes contract update after 2025 Canadian GP win

George Russell's contract with Mercedes is due for renewal, with the current contract ending at the end of the 2025 season.

After the Briton won the 2025 Canadian GP, Toto Wolff was asked for updates regarding Russell's contracts and whether the win would help the #63 driver's chances of getting an extension.

“With triple headers getting out of the way in one race after the other now in June and July… but we're going to get there. He's been a Mercedes junior in the same way that Kimi was since he was 16, so it isn't dependent on whether he wins a race, whether he performs, because we know he can,” said Wolff.

George Russell was reportedly linked to Aston Martin as his contract is up for renewal.

