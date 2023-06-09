Toto Wolff lauds Mercedes’ ‘risky step’ at F1 Spanish GP but remains cautious ahead of Canadian GP

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was happy with his team's performance in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP but explained how unsure the team was before the race weekend regarding the new upgrade package. Of course, the new parts were introduced in Monaco, but their real test was done on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Speaking to the media, Toto Wolff summarized the team's journey through the 2023 F1 season. They somewhat got a wake-up call after their car was still not performing well and finally took a new development path to create brand new parts for the Mercedes W14.

The Austrian admitted that the team was jumping into a bit of an unknown with all the upgrades, saying:

"We just needed the early season shock to figure out when to drop our old concept. From then on we only accelerated with the new development direction. We changed so many parts that we thought we couldn't fully understand them."

"It was a risky step because we made decisions we weren't sure would work. I've always said that initially we could have even taken a step back."

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell drove brilliantly in Barcelona, finishing second and third, respectively. However, almost everyone at Mercedes is wary, as the package might not work in the Canadian GP or other races in the future.

Nonetheless, it is safe to say that the Silver Arrows have taken a step forward and will try hard to continue the upward trajectory.

Mercedes team boss trying not to be confident after Spanish GP

Toto Wolff, Mercedes' team principal, recently explained how he does not want to be too optimistic about his team's performance and future, despite both drivers finishing on the podium in the Spanish GP.

The Austrian explained how the Silver Arrows learned quite a lot about their car's behavior and what needed to be done for improvement. Speaking to Motorsport, Wolff said:

“I'm never optimistic. Only fools are optimistic, but generally, I think it feels different to last year. There is still a bouncing, which is interesting to understand why that is, but we've learned so much in the last 12 months. That's why I generally have lots of reasons to be a little bit more carefully confident."

He added:

“I think it is two/three tenths. That's how we would judge it today. And that's a massive step forward. But we need to remain cool because last year we've been looking pretty decent in Barcelona."

"However, as long as the trajectory goes upwards, it's going to be like share prices that go up and down. There's going to be moments, tougher moments, but I'm pleased for the job that has been done in Brixworth and Brackley.”

Mercedes bumped up to second place in the constructors' championship after the Spanish GP as they defeated Aston Martin by slotting both their cars in podium places.

