"He simply lacks words" - Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton's disillusionment

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton “simply lacks words” due to his “disillusionment” after the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Wolff's reasoning came on the back of Hamilton's radio silence after the completion of the final F1 race.

In an interview with Motorsport-total.com, Wolff said:

"We all fluctuate in our emotions, and Lewis (Hamilton) most of all. He won the world championship up to the last lap, with an unbelievable performance. And then in a moment, everything is taken from you. Of course, you fall away from your faith because it is impossible to understand what has actually just happened. The silence is naturally there because he simply lacks words."

Hamilton visited the Windsor Castle to receive his knighthood. He also went to the Mercedes factory in Brackley to celebrate the German manufacturer's eighth world championship. However. besides those he has not been seen in public. Hamilton has not posted anything on social media since the Abu Dhabi race either.

Wolff has claimed that the seven-time world champion is still processing the events that transpired in Abu Dhabhi. He went on to further reveal that he has been in "constant discussions" with the British driver.

Hamilton lost out on winning an eighth F1 world championship title on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He was overtaken by Max Verstappen in the last lap, who eventually won the 2021 world championship.

A safety car period late in the race allowed Max Verstappen a “free stop” to switch to soft tires. Mercedes chose to keep Lewis Hamilton out on the track to protect his position.

However, a controversial decision by race control to only allow select cars to unlap themselves gave Verstappen a dubious advantage on the restart.

"An unbelievable recognition of his life's work” – Toto Wolff on Lewis Hamilton’s knighthood

Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton’s knighthood is “unbelievable recognition” of the Briton’s achievements in F1. Following the former’s heartbreak at Abu Dhabi, Wolff has claimed that he is “trying to rebuild his driver”. He has also asked Hamilton to take the positives from the 2021 season.

In an interview with Motorsport-total.com, the Austrian said:

“It’s (The Knighthood) an unbelievable recognition of his (Lewis Hamilton) life's work. What I told him before that was that he should try to take these positive moments with him during these few hours, in which his life's work and his achievements are honored. I think he did that. You saw that too how honorable that was to him."

Three days after losing his bid for a record-breaking eighth world title, Lewis Hamilton was knighted by Britain’s Prince Charles at Windsor Castle.

