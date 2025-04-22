Toto Wolff makes his feelings known about approaching Max Verstappen for a seat at Mercedes

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted he had not communicated with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen regarding a potential seat at the German team for next year. After his P6 in Bahrain, rumors of the Dutch driver leaving the Austrian team once again started circulating around ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as he was clearly off the pace.
Several reports had claimed that the four-time F1 world champion could be leaving the Milton Keynes outfit at the end of the 2025 season. Similar to last year, they had once again linked him to teams like Mercedes and Aston Martin, with a rumored €264m offer from the British team on the table.
However, Max Verstappen put an end to rumors and focused on his job on the track. Speaking with Sky Sports F1, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also denied approaching the 27-year-old as he jokingly said:
“No, I wouldn’t say that. I always say, I don't flirt outside if I'm happy in the relationship and in a professional way. I get a really hard time from Susie. There's no question about that.
"I'm super happy with the lineup we have. I couldn’t wish for anything better, and Max is at Red Bull, we haven’t had a conversation, we’re continuing our trajectory.”
Wolff had left the door open for Verstappen last year for a potential seat at the Brackley-based outfit. However, Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has advised his former boss to act against signing the Dutch driver.
Williams F1 team comments on reports of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes
Williams F1 team principal James Vowles stated that Mercedes should not sign Max Verstappen, as the two parties won't be a fit, and he believed that the latter would bring downsides as well. Speaking with Sky Sports, the former Mercedes man said:
“I don't think anyone in the room would deny that he is extraordinary in what he can do, and Japan was, for me, jaw-dropping. Well done to him but he comes with a lot of downsides as well that we have to acknowledge.
"I think what Mercedes does have is a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car, and with one that's on the way up. So I personally don't think that's a place for him.”
While the contracts of both Mercedes drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, expire at the end of the 2025 season, Max Verstappen has a deal with Red Bull that would see him race for them until 2028.
However, it has been allegedly reported that Russell will extend his contract with the former world champions after a strong start to the 2025 season, and a fresh deal would also be given to the young Italian, given he is touted as the future of Mercedes.